Love, Divided cast: who's who in the Spanish rom-com

Love, Divided (Pared con pared) is a Spanish romantic comedy on Netflix which tells the story of an inspiring young pianist Valentina who is preparing for an audition. However, her neighbour David can only work on his gaming inventions in utter silence.

Separated by only a paper-thin wall in conjoined apartments, will they learn to live in harmony with one another? Can their bickering transform into a blossoming romance behind a wall?

Here is the cast of Love, Divided...

Aitana as Valentina

(Image credit: Netflix)

Spanish singer Aitana makes her movie debut in Love, Divided as Valentina, a young pianist preparing for an audition. She moves into her new apartment to start afresh after leaving her ex-boyfriend.

But when she's forced to deal with her eccentric neighbour who can only work in absolute silence, she faces the challenges of love while trying to navigate her career.

Aitana is a Spanish singer and songwriter, who shot to stardom after being a runner-up in the Spanish talent competition Operación Triunfo. This is her first movie role, but she previously starred in the Disney Plus musical romantic drama La Última and has been a coach on La Voz Kids (The Voice Kids).

Fernando Guallar as David

(Image credit: Netflix)

Fernando Guallar plays David, Valentina's reclusive neighbor who hasn't been outside in three years. David is a games designer who can only concentrate in complete silence, so he is less than happy when Valentina disrupts his quiet environment and proves to be a distraction.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When Valentina learns about his habit, the pair go on a mission to see who will leave their apartment first by going out of their way to irritate each other — all while communicating through a wall.

Fernando has an extensive filmography, having appeared in My Heart Goes Boom!, Postcards, The Tenderness, In Family I Trust and Red Queen.

Natalia Rodríguez as Carmen

(Image credit: Netflix)

Natalia Rodríguez portrays Carmen, Valentina's cousin and best friend. She is always on hand to support Valentina through her troubles.

Natalia's acting credits include Isabel, Intruders, Terrario and El Capitán Trueno y el Santo Grial.

Adam Jezierski as Nacho

(Image credit: Netfix)

Adam Jezierski stars as Nacho, David's friend who encourages him to change his ways and stop being a hermit. He owns a toy store with David and often buys groceries for him as he won't leave his home.

The Polish actor is known for his role as Gorka Martínez Mora in Física o Química and has starred in Los Farad, Fat People and Verbo.

Miguel Ángel Muñoz as Óscar

(Image credit: Netflix)

Miguel Ángel Muñoz portrays Óscar, Valentina's ex-boyfriend. The self-absorbed conductor pushes Valentina to play professional piano, despite her love of signing and song writing to make himself look better.

Miguel started acting when he was a child in the movie El Palomo cojo and has gone on to make many TV appearances such as Al salir de clase, Compañeros and Un Paso Adelante. He also dubbed the voice of Sinbad in the Spanish version of the animated movie Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas.

Paco Tous as Sebas

(Image credit: Netflix)

Paco Tous is Sebas, Valentina's boss at the smoothie bar she works at. He gives Valentina words of wisdom that guide her through her complicated journey.

The actor is best known for playing Paco in Los hombres de Paco and Moscow in the Netflix hit Money Heist. Paco has also appeared in Zorro, Apaches and Allí abajo.

Love, Divided is available to watch on Netflix now.