Maestro in Blue cast: who's who in the Greek drama

Who's in the cast of Maestro in Blue?

Maestro in Blue is a Greek Netflix series that follows musician Orestis (Christoforos Papakaliatis) who travels to lead a festival in Paxos following the pandemic. There, he has an unexpected romance and finds himself entangled in the difficult problems of his friends and neighbors.

Orestis is forced to face homophobia, domestic violence, crime, abuse and addiction that plagues the small community as the locals narrate their stories from their perspective.

Let's meet the cast of the nine-episode series Maestro in Blue...

Christoforos Papakaliatis as Orestis

Christoforos Papakaliatis plays the titular role of Orestis, a musician who travels to the idyllic Greek island of Paxos to revive the summer music festival after the COVID pandemic.

During his time on the island, the maestro becomes entangled in a passionate romance with a beautiful younger woman called Klelia, while also becoming embroiled in the complicated and difficult lives of the locals.

Christoforos is a successful actor, director and screenwriter who has starred in a number of projects including What If..., Worlds Apart, Close Your Eyes and Two days only.

Klelia Andriolatou as Klelia

Klelia Andriolatou stars as Klelia, a talented piano player who is interested in Orestis for more than music reasons. It’s also not the first time she and Orestis have met and the pair embark in an intense romance despite their significant age difference.

Klelia has previously starred in Brousko and 18.

Fanis Mouratidis as Fanis

Fanis Mouratidis portrays Fanis, Klelia's father who has hired Orestis to bring back the music festival that got killed off by the pandemic. He is the island's most important businessman and mayoral candidate, who takes advantage of his status with his secret illegal activities.

Fanis's filmography includes Jamaica, Peta ti Friteza, Amore Mio and I'm Dying for You!

Marisha Triantafyllidou as Sofia

Marisha Triantafyllidou plays Sofia, Fanis's wife who is on the mainland getting an abortion with her friend Michalis (Antinoos Albanis). She's involved in her husband's criminal antics.

Marisha has had roles in Her Job, Xenia, Bank Bang and I Will Cross Tomorrow.

Orestis Chalkias as Antonis

Orestis Chalkias is Antonis, Klelia's younger brother who is in a secret relationship with Spyros (Yorgos Benos), another young man on the island.

Orestis is a musician who has a lot of presence within the theatre scene, starring in Wildfire, Wuthering Heights, Three Musketeers, Incendies and Death in Venice.

Yorgos Benos as Spyros

Yorgos Benos plays Spyros, Antonis's secret lover. He is an abused young man in a conservative society.

Yorgos has starred in many theatre productions such as, Crimson Island, Tonight we improvise, Dancing on the chessboard, Agamemnon and Wuthering Heights.

Maria Kavoyianni as Maria

Maria Kavoyianni portrays Maria, Spyros's mother who has volunteered to help with the festival. Her husband is the abusive and ill-tempered Haralambos (Giannis Tsortekis).

Maria is known for her roles in Worlds Apart, Moderna oikogeneia and Dolce Vita.

Giannis Tsortekis as Haralambos

Giannis Tsortekis plays Haralambos, Spyros's wicked and homophobic father who abuses his son for being gay. Fanis orders Haralambos to make sure Spyros stays away from his son, Antonis.

Giannia is known for Wrong Century, Suntan and Ballad for a Pierced Heart.

Who else stars in Maestro in Blue?

Also starring in Maestro in Blue are...

Spyro Curtis as British Friend Musician

Haris Alexiou as Haris

Antinoos Albanis as Michalis

Dimitris Kitsos as Thanos

Stefania Goulioti as Alexandra

Tonia Maraki as Gianna

Sandra Sarafanova as Lena

Ioanna Chronopoulou as Kiki

Giorgos Biniaris as Dionysis

Christos Loulis as Andreas

Maestro in Blue is available to watch on Netflix now.