Matilda De Angelis' age and everything you need to know about the Lidia Poët star

Matilda De Angelis is at the center of The Law According to Lidia Poët where she plays the titular character, and she's definitely made an impression among fans!

In the six-part Netflix drama series, we follow a woman named Lidia Poët in 1800s Turin, where she's trying to pursue a career as a lawyer. However, due to her gender, she is ridiculed by those around her and is refused to be accepted to the Bar, making her life very difficult.

Nevertheless, she perseveres and teams up with her brother Enrico, who owns a law firm. There, she becomes determined to earn the respect she deserves and to practice law just like the men around her.

The series is based on the real-life of Lidia Poët, who paved the way for women to work in the legal field. Actress Matilda De Angelis brings the role to life, and the majority of the screen time is dedicated to her.

So it's hardly surprising that fans everywhere want to know more about Matilda De Angelis and what else she's been in, so here's what you need to know about the Italian actress...

Matilda De Angelis age

Matilda De Angelis is 27 years old. Her first acting credit was in the Italian TV series Tutto può succedere when she was 20 years old. She was part of the main cast and played the role of Ambra Scalvino until 2018.

Before she started acting, Matilda sang in the band Rumba de Bodas and can also play the guitar and violin, so she is a talented musician. While performing with Rumba de Bodas, they recorded an album named Karnaval Fou, which was released in 2014.

When is Matilda De Angelis' birthday?

Matilda was born on September 11, 1995. Her star sign is Virgo and she was born in Bologna, Italy.

How tall is Matilda De Angelis?

Matilda De Angelis is 5 feet 5¼ inches tall (1.66 m).

What else has Matilda De Angelis starred in?

Before her role as Lidia Poët, Matilda De Angelis played Elena Alves in the HBO/Sky Atlantic series The Undoing alongside Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. The series was based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

Matilda also starred in the Prime Video period drama series `Leonardo, where she played the role of Caterina da Cremona. The series was based on the life of Leonardo da Vinci, and saw Poldark star Aidan Turner in the leading role.

She is also set to star in the Prime Video sci-fi series Citadel, created by the Russo brothers. However, nothing is known about her role just yet.