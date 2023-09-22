Meet the Love Is Blind season 5 cast: a who's who guide for the new episodes

Calling everyone who can't wait to see a new crop of singles flock to the infamous pods in search of a spouse. Love Is Blind season 5 is here.

As always, the series features several men and women dedicated to finding love in a social experiment that initially removes the physical aspects of dating. They'll have to rely on conversations and winning personalities to determine if their respective dates are worth taking a big step toward marriage with. Only when pairs decide to get engaged will they be able to finally see the person they hope to join in marital bliss.

With that said, let's meet the Love Is Blind season 5 cast.

Love Is Blind season 5 men

Carter

(Image credit: Netflix )

Carter comes from the world of construction and is a hopeless romantic. He professes to being ready for a lifetime commitment. Admittedly, his biggest pet peeve when dating is "bad cell phone etiquette."

Chris

(Image credit: Netflix )

A project manager for commercial and retail development, Chris has a history of going for the "wrong women." He hopes to break this pattern while in the pods. He's searching for a partner who is honest, selfless and humorous.

Connor

(Image credit: Netflix )

The geoscientist is ready to find someone to share his dreams and aspirations with after years of putting his career above all else. Connor says women who are independent, smart and ideally bilingual will capture his attention.

Efrain

(Image credit: Netflix )

Efrain is a dating app pro that's tired of connecting with women who are unable to hang out in person. He hopes to find a partner who is outgoing, athletic and funny, as well as "understanding and patient." Considering he says his worst habit is thinking he's right most of the time, patience may be needed.

Enoch

(Image credit: Netflix )

Enoch is a financial advisor who has enjoyed being single for five years and admittedly has a hard time making a connection beyond the physical. While in the pods, he hopes to connect with a woman who is "loyal, passionate and confident."

Ernesto

(Image credit: Netflix )

The supply chain manager usually falls for women based on physical appearance, but he's willing to try something new in Love Is Blind. Ernesto is hoping to find a woman who is intellectual and can hold a good conversation.

Izzy

(Image credit: Netflix )

Izzy is from the sales world and has gone on record to claim he's been on two to three dates a week for the past year or so. Unfortunately, in the past, he's had a hard time finding the perfect match as he's often not emotionally on the same page with the women he dates.

Jared

(Image credit: Netflix )

Jared is a firefighter who has lacked genuine connections in his past relationships. Unfortunately, he finds the dating scene in Houston "a bit too superficial" for his liking. He hopes to meet someone he can let down his guard with in the pods.

Jarred

(Image credit: Netflix )

He's a university director who's a bit "quirky" with a "dad joke" sense of humor. Jarred usually goes above and beyond to make his relationships work, even if his past partners didn't put in the same effort.

Josh

(Image credit: Netflix )

Josh is a sales representative who is eager to have a wife and start a family. Unfortunately in his past relationships he's experienced poor communication. He notes his best quality is "being open and honest."

Justice

(Image credit: Netflix )

This personal trainer claims to be a great listener as well as romantic and supportive. For the past few years, Justice has prioritized his career ambition over dating. The number one trait he's looking for in a partner is ambition.

Milton

(Image credit: Netflix )

The petroleum engineer may be the youngest guy in the pods, but he's still ready to settle down. Milton is typically drawn to older women, but he claims he doesn't have a set type. His biggest turnoff when dating is a woman with no ambition.

Robert

(Image credit: Netflix )

This special education teacher has been single for about two years. In the past, timing and commitment issues have been a problem for Robert when it comes to dating, but he's determined to find that special someone who is "honest, loyal and loving."

Uche

(Image credit: Netflix )

Uche is a lawyer who has a habit of letting his analytical mindset take over, which doesn't always bode well in romance. He goes in the pods searching for a woman with a good sense of humor and who is ambitious.

Love Is Blind season 5 women

Aaliyah

(Image credit: Netflix )

Aaliyah is an ICU travel nurse who ventures across the country for work. She's been single for over a year and keeps running into men who aren't ready to commit or lack "honesty, loyalty and consistency." She wants a guy who's an "intellectual foodie."

Erica

(Image credit: Netflix )

Erica is a marketing manager who has been rather disappointed with dating apps over the last three years. She refuses to lower her high standards, but desires to find a guy who is outgoing, funny and obsessed with her.

Estefania

(Image credit: Netflix )

The teacher/dancer is searching for a man who can match her hardworking energy. Estefania admits to being picky in the past when dating but is willing to commit to the experience of the pods.

Johnnie

(Image credit: Netflix )

This lawyer, while successful in her career, hasn't been as successful in love, usually picking the wrong guy. Her usual type has been "slightly younger, pretty boys," however, she's keeping an open mind in the pods.

Linda

(Image credit: Netflix )

Linda is a talent acquisition recruiter who admits to being overly picky in the past when it comes to dating. She's ready to look beyond the surface and develop a deeper connection with that special someone.

Lydia

(Image credit: Netflix )

Lydia is a geologist and on the lookout for a "tall, dark and handsome guy" with a big personality to match. She admittedly doesn't have patience with men who can't communicate. Emotional maturity and transparency are the keys to her heart.

Maris

(Image credit: Netflix )

The HR specialist has only been in one serious relationship, which ended after six years. For the last two years, Maris has been looking for a man who can deal with her "strong will." She also notes that she is family-oriented.

Mayra

(Image credit: Netflix )

Mayra is a minister who would like to find a Ryan Reynolds lookalike in the pods who also loves God. She is one of the first Hispanic ministers in the Southern Baptist Convention. Unfortunately, her last relationship ended in heartbreak.

Miriam

(Image credit: Netflix )

Miriam is a scientist with an impressive background in the pharmaceutical industry. She's looking for someone that is successful, driven and sincere. Since she prioritizes developing an emotional connection with a potential partner, the Love is Blind process may benefit her.

Paige

(Image credit: Netflix )

Paige is a stylist with a history of being too nice with the wrong people. Coincidentally, one of her big turnoffs is men who are mean to wait staff. She hopes to find someone who loves as she loves.

Renee

(Image credit: Netflix )

The veterinarian has been focused on her career and feels as if she's been single for a long time, with it being five years since her last relationship. Renee hopes to come across a "very manly" guy, preferably with a beard.

Shondra

(Image credit: Netflix )

Shondra is a flight attendant looking for a guy who has no problem taking accountability for his actions when wrong. She admits that in the past, she's been overly critical of men, especially when they don't remind her of her dad.

Stacy

(Image credit: Netflix )

Stacy is a director of operations who goes into the pods having been single for less than a year, although, she professes to be ready to fall in love. Her ideal mate is driven, outgoing, family-oriented and can keep up with her in the gym.

Taylor

(Image credit: Netflix )

This teacher has been single for four years and has grown tired of dating based on physical appearance. Taylor wants her future husband to be honest and slightly taller than her. On an interesting note, Christmas is her favorite time of year.

Love Is Blind season 5 premiered on Friday, September 22.