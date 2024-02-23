Meet the My Son cast: who's who in the Scottish kidnapping crime drama on Netflix

The current top movie on Netflix UK is the 2021 crime thriller My Son, a Scottish-set kidnapping story made by French producers that was originally only released in the US. Finally, viewers in its home country can watch it!

My Son is about an estranged father who returns to Scotland when his son is kidnapped from a holiday camp. Initially distressed at the realization of how bad a father he’s been, he’s eventually given the chance to take steps to solve the situation.

Featuring some recognizable cast members and a picturesque setting, the movie has proven popular on streaming. So let’s go through who’s in the movie, and where you might recognize them from. If you're confused by how it ends, we also have a My Son ending explained article!

James McAvoy as Edmond Murray

(Image credit: STX Films)

The main character of My Son is Edmond. Edmond used to live with his family in Scotland but they split up many years ago. Now he travels the world working for an oil company, which often sees him going to dangerous places.

Through My Son, Edmond is forced to reckon with how his family has changed in his absence.

James McAvoy is a Scottish actor who's a big recognizable Hollywood star. He's been in loads of franchise movies like X-Men, The Chronicles of Narnia and Split/Glass as well as award-winning hits like Filth, The Last King of Scotland and Atonement.

Gary Lewis as Inspector Roy

The police inspector assigned to the disappearance of Ethan is Inspector Roy. He's a by-the-book inspector who offers Edmond some understanding, but also knows that when the extent of the police's power runs out, he needs to find other ways to help Edmond.

Roy is played by Gary Lewis, another Scottish actor. Recently he's been in Vigil and The Marvels and you may have also seen him in His Dark Materials, Gangs of New York, the 2000 Billy Elliot movie and Outlander.

Claire Foy as Joan Richmond

(Image credit: STXFilms)

Edmond's ex-wife is Joan, who still lives in Scotland with their son Ethan and her new partner, Frank. She's having to juggle the possibility of a new life with Frank, with the reticence of Ethan, which makes it hard.

Claire Foy plays Joan, and Foy is an English actress who again is known on either side of the Atlantic. You may have seen her in the likes of Women Talking, First Man and The Girl in the Spider's Web. She also played Queen Elizabeth in The Crown and had roles in A Very British Scandal, Little Dorrit and Upstairs Downstairs.

Tom Cullen as Frank

Frank is the new partner of Joan, and they've been together several years. In fact, he's become more of a father to Ethan than Edmond is, and he and Joan are planning to build a house together soon. As you can imagine, Edmond isn't the biggest fan of Frank.

Tom Cullen is a Welsh actor who you may have seen in plenty of shows and movies. Recently he's been in Invasion, The Gold and Knightfall, and his other credits include Gunpowder, Weekend and Downton Abbey.

Max Wilson as Ethan

Ethan is Edmond and Joan's only child, as they broke up not too long after his birth. He's grown up feeling neglected by his real father, and uncomfortable with the way Joan and Frank are beginning a new life together.

Ethan is played by Max Wilson, and My Son was the first movie that Wilson has been in.