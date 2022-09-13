Meet the Narco-Saints cast: who's who in the Netflix thriller series

Narco-Saints cast: your who's who guide to the new thriller.

Narco-Saints is a Netflix Korean thriller series that follows an ordinary entrepreneur who joins a secret government mission to capture a Korean drug lord operating in South America.

The six-part series follows other Netflix Korean dramas such as Squid Game and Hellbound so if you can't get enough K-Drama in your life, you won't want to miss Narco-Saints as it looks like it's going to be gripping stuff.

This new drama series streaming right now and has a great cast of South Korean talent attached to the project, with some familiar faces fans of the genre may already recognize.

Here are all the major players in the new Netflix series Narco-Saints...

Ha Jung-woo as Kang In-gu

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kang In-gu is a businessman who arrived in Suriname, South America for work but finds himself pulled in by the National Intelligence Service for a life-threatening secret operation.

They want him to help catch Jeon Yo-hwan, the Korean drug lord who has taken control of Suriname, but obviously, it's no easy task.

He's played by Ha Jung-woo, who is one of the highest-grossing actors in South Korea and is known for films such as The Handmaiden, The Unforgiven and The Closet.

Hwang Jung-min as Jeon Yo-hwan

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jeon Yo-hwan is a Korean drug lord currently based in Suriname, who is moonlighting as a pastor. He is under investigation by the chief intelligence agency of South Korea, the NIS.

He's played by Hwang Jung-min, who has had roles in several box office movie hits such as Ode to My Father, Veteran, and The Himalayas, and is also one of the highest-grossing actors in South Korea.

Park Hae-soo as Choi Chang-ho

(Image credit: Netflix)

Choi Chang-ho is the team leader of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) U.S Branch, who recruits Kang In-gu to help them on this dangerous mission to capture drug lord Jeon Yo-hwan.

He's played by Park Hae-soo who recently starred in Netflix's Squid Game and Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, as well as films such as Minority Opinion and Time to Hunt.

Jo Woo-jin as Byeon Ki-tae

(Image credit: Netflix)

Byeon Ki-tae is the right-hand man of Yo-hwan and he was formerly under the Chinese organisation before betraying to work for Yo-hwan, so he's got a pretty dark past and he's a complicated figure.

He's played by actor Jo Woo-jin who is known for starring in films such as The Fortress, The Drug King and Money.

Yoo Yeon-seok as David Julio Park

(Image credit: Netflix)

David Julio Park is consultant lawyer for Yo-hwan, so his career is certainly an interesting one as he's providing legal advice to a drug lord and getting involved with some of the business dealings.

He's played by actor Yoo Yeon-seok who has starred in films like Oldboy, The Beauty Inside and Mood of the Day.