Meet the Noise cast: who's who in the Netflix psychological thriller

Noise is a Belgian Netflix original movie that has made its way into the Netflix Top 10 amidst stiff competition from Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Directed by Steffen Geypens, Noise is a psychological thriller that recounts the life of Matthias, an influencer and new parent. In the film, he gets sucked into a deep investigation into his father's past which he starts sharing with his followers.

Whilst he continues to dredge up new secrets as he falls further down the rabbit hole, Matt starts becoming more sensitive to noise as his own mental health takes a hit. Meanwhile, the people closest to him start to worry about Matt and his behavior and begin to worry he might be losing himself in the process.

Read on to find out a little bit more about the characters who make up the Noise cast, and where you might have seen them before.

Meet the Noise cast: Ward Kerremans as Matthias

(Image credit: DoP: Anton Mertens / Netflix)

Ward Kerremans stars as Matthias, the influencer and new father at the center of the story. Having moved back to his childhood home in Belgium to keep an eye on his father, Matt launches an investigation into a local abandoned factory after his father hints that it hides a dark secret. In the process, he begins to unravel and starts experiencing his own mental health issues.

When filming first got underway, Kerremans said: (opens in new tab)"Matt is a fascinating and challenging character, which allows me to approach the role in a unique way".

Where else have you seen Ward Kerremans? Kerremans also appeared in 1985, Zillion, Soil, Glad IJs, Black-out, Turbulent Skies, LouisLouise, and Black Widow (2017).

Johan Leysen as Pol

(Image credit: Nattida-Jayne Kanyachalao / Caviar / Netflix)

Leysen plays Pol, Matthias' father. Pol doesn't have the best relationship with the other members of the local community. He's also living with dementia and cryptically directs Matt to the factory he used to work at, prompting his son to get digging into its checkered past and the events that changed his family's life.

Where else have you seen Leysen? Leysen played Pavel in The American, and featured in Brotherhood of the Wolf, Pandore, Ik sweet wie je bent, Vechtershart, The Missing and The Thibaults, among many others.

Simon D'Huyvetter plays the younger version of Pol in the film.

Sallie Harmsen as Liv

(Image credit: DoP Anton Mertens/ Netflix)

Harmsen plays Liv, Matthias' partner. Whilst juggling her catering business, she helps him during the investigation and is mistaken by Pol for his late wife, Michelle.

Where else have you seen Sallie Harmsen? Harmsen played Simone in In Real Life, and Ellen Dormeier in Legacy, and has appeared in Blade Runner 2049, Van der Valk, Devils, Heirs of the Night, and Catch, among other roles.

Jesse Mensah as Timme

(Image credit: Nattida-Jayne Kanyachalao / Caviar / Netflix)

Mensah plays Liv's brother, Timme. Matthias ropes him into his investigation of the factory, though he starts to develop his own worries about Matthias' wellbeing.

Where else have you seen Jesse Mensah? Aside from Noise, Mensah has had roles in Anne Plus, Klem, Odds, and Goodbye Stranger.

Who else stars in the Noise cast?

Additional cast for Noise includes:

Mieke de Groote as Brenda, a market seller who used to work for Pol

Katelijne Damen as Yvette, Matthias' mother's best friend

Lize Feryn as Pol's wife, Michelle

Daphne Wellens as Laura

Jennifer Heylen as Umelisa

Noise is now available to stream on Netflix. If you're looking for more things to watch, check out our list of the best Netflix shows you should be streaming right now.