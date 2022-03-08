Meet The Thing About Pam cast: who's who in the new true crime series

Renée Zellweger leads the cast of The Thing About Pam.

The Thing About Pam is a six-part true-crime drama coming to NBC based on the Dateline examination of the murder of Betsy Faria in 2011.

The Thing About Pam is a six-part series exploring both the murder itself and how it led to the conviction of Betsy's husband Russ, who denied it and was later acquitted.

The brutal crime kicked off a series of events that exposed a diabolical scheme in which their neighbor, Pam Hupp, was deeply involved.

But which faces will you be seeing cropping up in this new drama? Here's our who's who guide to The Thing About Pam cast.

Meet the cast of The Thing About Pam

Renée Zellweger as Pam Hupp

Renée Zellweger stars as Pam Hupp. (Image credit: Skip Bolen/NBC)

Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger is making her return to broadcast TV as Pam Hupp. In 2021, the real Pam was charged with first-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of Betsy Faria in 2011 — she has pleaded not guilty and is still awaiting trial. Hupp is already serving a life sentence for a separate case.

Renée Zellweger is best known for portraying the title role in the Bridget Jones movies, as well as playing Roxie Hart in Chicago (2002). More recently, she's played the lead role in Judy and Anne Montgomery in Netflix's What/If.

As well as starring as Pam Hupp, Renée is also on hand as an executive producer.

Judy Greer as Leah Askey

Judy Greer as prosecutor Leah Askey. (Image credit: Skip Bolen/NBC)

In The Thing About Pam, Judy Greer will play former Lincoln County Prosecutor, Leah Askey, one of the attorneys who led the case again Russ Faria.

Judy has appeared in numerous supporting roles over the years. She's well known for her voice work as Cheryl Tunt on Archer and for playing Kitty Sanchez on Arrested Development and for playing Bridget Schmidt in Two and a Half Men.

Elsewhere, she's made supporting appearances in films like 13 Going On 30, Jurassic World and Ant-Man, among many others.

Katy Mixon as Betsy Faria

Katy Mixon as Betsy. (Image credit: Frank Ockenfels 3/NBC)

Katy Mixon will play Betsy Faria, whose murder kicked off the chain of events documented in the show.

Katy is known for her work on CBS' Mike & Molly, ABC's American Housewife and is due to appear alongside Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon in George & Tammy later in 2022.

Glenn Fleshler as Russ Faria

Glenn Fleshler plays Betsy's husband, Russ. (Image credit: Skip Bolen/NBC)

Glenn Fleshler will portray Betsy's husband, Russ, who was convicted and later exonerated for her death.

Glenn has held a variety of recurring roles over the years, including Orrin Bach in Billions, George Remus in Boardwalk Empire, Goran Pazar in Barry and multiple roles in Law & Order: SVU.

Josh Duhamel as Joel Schwartz

Josh Duhamel as defense attorney, Joel Schwartz. (Image credit: Frank Ockenfels 3/NBC)

Josh Duhamel will play Joel Schwartz, the defense attorney Russ hired to plead his case.

Josh Duhamel most recently played The Utopian in Jupiter's Legacy, and he's also known for his performances in Las Vegas, Unsolved, and for playing Captain Lennox in the live-action Transformers movies.

Later this year, he's due to appear in Blackout, Shotgun Wedding and opposite Mel Gibson in Bandit.

Who else is set to star in The Thing About Pam?

The Thing About Pam will also feature Sean Bridgers as Mark Hupp, Pam's husband, Suanne Spoke as Janet, Gideon Adlon as Mariah Day and Mac Brandt as Detective McCarrick.

Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison — who narrated the original NBC News podcast, The Thing About Pam which remains one of the most-downloaded shows on Apple Podcasts — is returning to narrate the TV adaptation.

The Thing About Pam premieres Tuesday, March 8 at 10 pm ET on NBC. Episodes will air weekly and will be available to stream on Peacock the day after they air.