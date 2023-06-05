Muster Dogs cast: who's who of the puppies and graziers

Muster Dogs is a series that follows five passionate graziers from across Australia who have each been given a Kelpie puppy from the same litter to train up to be a muster dog.

The series, which has now hit Netflix, gives an intimate look at the graziers lives as they take part in a unique experiment where they must transform a greenhorn pup into champion working dogs all within 12 months.

Training gurus and dog experts check in with the puppies at key milestones and assess each pup's progress. Their journey to train each unique working dog also explores a deeper understanding of the special bond between human and dog.

Let's meet the puppies and graziers of Muster Dogs...

Meet the Muster Dogs puppies

Annie

Annie was partnered with grazier Frank Finger, who named her after his late mother. They were paired together due to Annie and Frank having the same quiet, settled and laidback personality. Annie is spoiled by Frank and the pair have a close bond.

Chet

Chet is a cheeky pup, whose rambunctious antics made him hard to tame for grazier Joni Hall.

"He thinks he's Justin Bieber, he doesn't think the rules apply to him, stays up late, party's on, sleeps all day," Joni describes him, adding that "he has a big heart when it's not hot."

Despite goofy Chet's biting and scratching when they first met, it hasn't stopped him and Joni from being as thick as thieves.

Gossip

Gossip is Aticia Grey's pup, who is soft in nature but has a lot to say for herself with her yapping. Although she's calmed down, she's still quite opinionated, making Gossip a fitting name for this quirky pooch.

Aticia and Gossip have a lot of fun together and Gossip even likes to play a practical joke on her while working on the farm!

Spice

Spice the Kelpie puppy. (Image credit: ABC)

Spice is a gentle soul, aptly called the "spice of life" by her owner, grazier CJ Scotney. She's a bundle of fun and a cheeky rascal who is constantly running around the field.

Lucifer

Lucifer the Kelpie puppy. (Image credit: ABC)

Devilish puppy Lucifer is grazier Rob Tuncks' dog, who he describes as "the little devil on the shoulder." He's mischievous and usually goes with the bad option if he's faced with doing something good or bad — but he seems to always have the best intentions!

Meet the Muster Dogs graziers

Frank Finger

Frank Finger. (Image credit: ABC)

Frank Finger is a third-generation farmer in Clermont Queensland who is taking on the challenge of training his puppy Annie to see if you can really teach an old dog new tricks.

Joni Hall

Joni Hall. (Image credit: ABC )

Cowgirl Joni Hall travels alone with her pack of dogs across the Top End, mustering cattle and training her puppy Chet into a working muster dog.

Joni was badly injured in a quadbike accident while mustering and is now an avid supporter of using dogs.

Aticia Grey

Aticia Grey. (Image credit: ABC)

Indestructable stock woman Aticia Grey has been battling severe drought for four years and taking on new pup Gossip while her property is destocked will be an added challenge.

CJ Scotney

CJ Scotney. (Image credit: ABC)

Indigenous station owner CJ Scotney is a gifted horse woman who is eager to test her skills as she trains puppy Spice to become Champion Muster Dog.

Rob Tuncks

Rob Tuncks. (Image credit: ABC)

Entrepreneur-turned-sheep-grazier Rob Tuncks loves a challenge, but finds his own methods of dog training put to the test with pup Lucifer.

Muster Dogs is available to watch worldwide on Netflix now.