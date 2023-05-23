Muted cast: who's who in the Netflix thriller series

The Muted cast is made up of some great Spanish talent, with actor Arón Piper leading the thriller series as Sergio Ciscar, a troubled character who murdered his parents.

Hence the title, Sergio doesn't speak and hasn't done so during his entire time in prison, leading people to grow interested in him and try to get him to open up.

According to Netflix, the official plot for Muted is: "Sergio Ciscar is released from prison six years after having killed his parents when he was still underage. During that time, Sergio hasn’t said a word nor has collaborated with the justice system, so the motivations for the crime and the intentions he has by now are a mystery.

"Ana Dussel, a young psychiatrist, and her team are in charge of determining his potential danger to society by secretly watching him day and night as if he was an animal."

But who's in the cast of Muted? Here's everything you need to know...

Arón Piper as Sergio Ciscar

Sergio Ciscar is the protagonist of Muted and has recently been released from prison after serving a six year sentence for murdering his parents. He doesn't speak and there's a lot of mystery surrounding him.

He's played by Arón Piper, a Spanish -German actor, and musician who is best known for playing Ander Muñoz in the Netflix teen drama Elite. He has also starred in The Broken Crown and Fatum.

Almudena Amor as Ana Dussuel

Ana Dussuel is a psychiatrist, and ends up taking on Sergio Ciscar as her first case, where she is giving permission to conduct an experiment with him alongside a team of other professionals.

Almudena Amor is best known for starring in the films The Grandmother and The Good Boss.

Cristina Kovani as Marta

Marta is Sergio's love interest in the series, and the two met not long after he was released from jail. She finds it challenging though, due to his refusal to say anything, but things soon develop.

Cristina Kovani played the role of Lena in fantasy series If Only and also played Leo in La caza. Monteperdido, before landing this role in Muted.

Manu Ríos as Eneko

Eneko is Marta's boyfriend, which obviously causes some complications when she realises she has feelings for Sergio. He is deeply in love with Marta and believes Sergio is dangerous.

Manu Ríos also starred in Elite alongside lead actor Arón Piper, where he played the role of Patrick.

Aitor Luna as Daniel Cabrera

Daniel Cabrera is a police officer and is closely involved with Sergio's case and his subsequent release from prison.

Aitor Luna is best known for his roles in the TV series Gran Reserva and Cathedral of the Sea.

Muted is streaming on Netflix globally now.