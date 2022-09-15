Narco-Saints ending explained: What happens to Kang? Is Jeon arrested?

Narco-Saints is a six-part Netflix Korean thriller series that follows an ordinary entrepreneur who is roped in to capture a Korean drug lord operating in South America, and it's gripping.

It's definitely one to add to your Netflix Korean dramas list but if you're here, you're likely looking for answers about everything that happened throughout the course of the series.

Narco-Saints is based on the story of a real-life Korean drug kingpin who ran a drug cartel in Suriname, South America, in the late 1990s, so there are some elements of truth to the gripping series.

The main plot saw businessman Kang In-gu (Ha Jung-woo) who ended up working with the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to track down Korean drug lord Jeon Yo-hwan (Hwang Jung-min), something that's far easier said than done.

But what happened? Was the mission a success? Here's what you need to know about the ending of Netflix's Narco-Saints...

Narco-Saints ending explained: What happens to Kang In-gu?

At the end of Narco-Saints, businessman In-gu is back in South Korea with his wife and two children, running his auto repair shop. Everything seems pretty normal given the dramatic events that unfolded, which did result in Yo-hwan's empire crumbling.

National Intelligence Service (NIS) team leader Chang-ho pays In-gu a visit and explains that Yo-hwan has been imprisoned and that he knows about the baseball he'd given In-gu before he was intercepted and truths were revealed.

Apparently, Yo-hwan wants the ball back, claiming it was "the only authentic thing he owned" which could be a lie as he was known for giving fake souvenirs to people, so it's unclear whether or not the signed baseball was genuine and actually had the real-life retired Korean baseball player Park Chan-ho's signature on it.

The scene ends with In-gu staring at the baseball, with the truth ambiguous. Is the baseball genuine and does Yo-hwan want it for his own collection, or is he sending a coded message implying he wants revenge?

Is the baseball real, or just another fake? (Image credit: Netflix)

What happens to Jeon Yo-hwan?

As mentioned above, Jeon Yo-hwan is now in prison for his crimes after his drug shipment to Puerto Rico was intercepted by the joint police force of the US and Korea, the DEA and NIS respectively.

For a while, Yo-hwan had been untouchable due to his wide range of connections in Suriname, even the country's president who provided the drug lord with military protection as well as cover-ups, so it was no easy task bringing him down.

Unfortunately for Yo-hwan, his downfall came after In-gu traveled to Suriname to launch a skate shipping business and ended up working alongside the NIS to put a stop to his drug empire.

Yo-hwan (posing as a pastor) stepped in on his arrival, offering to protect In-gu's business from Chinese gangster Chen Jin's threats, but there was a sinister reason for this offer.

Jeon Yo-hwan was finally apprehended by the police. (Image credit: Netflix)

When In-gu is suddenly thrown into jail after cocaine was found hidden inside one of his skate shipments at the airport, Yo-hwan's real identity is revealed and this sparks him to cooperate with authorities to help throw him in jail.

After a series of showdowns, backstabbing, and dangerous scenarios, the plan was a success, and the series ends with Yo-hwan in jail while In-gu seems to be doing well, but obviously, this might not last long if the drug kingpin is freed.

It does seem like a pretty neat ending with justice apparently served, but if the story continued things could take a much darker turn.

Could this leave the door open for a second season? We'll have to wait and see.