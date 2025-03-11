Neighbours 40th anniversary: Majella Davis, Tim Kano and Rebekah Elmaloglou tease a mega exciting week of drama!

It’s 40 years since the sunny drama about the residents of a cul-de-sac in the Melbourne began to air in Australia and to celebrate four decades of Neighbours, there is a special week of episodes from Monday 17 to Thursday 20 March.

And it’s going to be EPIC, with lots of drama and nods to the past.

‘It’s huge!’ says Rebeckah Elmaloglou, who plays Terese Willis. ‘It’s just bombshell after bombshell!’

The week begins with the the locals preparing for the wedding of Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) and Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis), but with Sebastian Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton) and Fallon Morrell (Kate Connick) causing problems for the couple, will the nuptials go ahead?

Will Leo tie the knot with Krista? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Meanwhile, there’s a baby surprise for Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and his other half Terese when Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) returns to Ramsay Street, and when The Story of Erinsborough’ – an exhibition of artwork by Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) takes over the Lassisters Complex – a woman turns up who is the spit of the late Madge Bishop!

Paul and Terese get a shock when they bump into Chelsea on Ramsay Street. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Agnes is a doppelganger of late Ramsay Street resident Madge Bishop. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

And lives are in danger when one of the low-lifes who have been gunning for Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson) throws a Molotov cocktail into the garage, trapping the mechanic, Roxy Canning (Zima Anderson), Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux), Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) and Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) in the blaze.

Will Byron Stone escape the blaze? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

In an exclusive chat with What To Watch we caught up with Majella Davis, Tim Kano and Rebekah Elmaloglou, who play Krista, Leo and Terese, when they were recently in the UK for the Neighbours 40th Anniversary Tour, just before the devastating news broke that the soap has been axed and will come to an end later this year.

What happens in Neighbours as it celebrates its 40th anniversary?

REBEKAH: “The storylines are incredible. It’s just bombshell after bombshell really.”

MAJELLA: “There are lots of bombs being dropped on these poor characters and lots of reminiscing of the 40 years that Neighbours has been around.”

TIM: “There’s so much going on and fans are going to be really satisfied with all the nods to the past.”

There are nods aplenty in Nell’s exhibition of artwork called ‘The Story of Erinsborough’. What can you tell us about that?

REBEKAH: “There’s a lot of her artwork which represents past storylines and characters which is really lovely for the Erinsborough locals to see, and for us, as actors, to see as well. It’s great.”

Nell Rebecchi has created comic book-style artwork which recalls past events in Erinsborough. (Image credit: Amazon Studio)

Former residents Madge Bishop and Helen Daniels are depicted in the exhibition. (Image credit: Amazon Studio)

The exhibition includes the 2005 plane crash in which some of the locals died. (Image credit: Amazon Studio)

Among the people viewing the exhibition is a familiar face as Anne Charleston, who played the late Madge Bishop, appears as a woman called Agnes Adair, who’s a dead ringer for the former Ramsay Street resident. Tell us about that…

REBEKAH: ”I didn’t have much to do with that storyline, but I really loved it. I loved that they came up with a storyline where there was somebody who was a doppelganger of Madge and I loved the interactions between that character and [Madge’s widow] Harold Bishop (Ian Smith). It was really sweet. The fans will love it.”

Anne Charleston returns to Neighbours as Madge Bishop lookalike Agnes. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

It’s a big week for Krista and Leo because their wedding day arrives but it looks like it might not go ahead after Fallon’s pot-stirring…

TIM: “What happens to them is their worst nightmare. It’s huge.”

MAJELLA: “They certainly go through a lot in the 40th anniversary week. Poor things! But it’s an actor’s best dream… Is that the opposite of a nightmare? [LAUGHS]”

Susan Kennedy is the celebrant at Krista and Leo's wedding. Natch. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Look who's back! Melanie Pearson and Toadie Rebecchi join Karl Kennedy in the congregation at Krista and Leo's wedding. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Since they got together, Leo and Krista’s relationship has hit a few bumps. Do you think they have a future together?

MAJELLA: “Yeah, there’s a deep deep love and respect there for each other but then unfortunately have these people in their lives who are manipulating them and trying to derail this incredible relationship that they have built. It makes sense that they would make it down the aisle, but there are lots of obstacles on the way.”

Krista and Leo have had a few issues in the run-up to their wedding day… (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

What is it about Neighbours that the fans love? Do you think it’s because there are lots of light moments as well as the darker, heavier storylines?

REBEKAH: “We have the light storylines and the drama and everything in between. Things shift quite quickly between storylines in the episodes. I love doing both, comedy and drama. I think it’s really important for the fans. If we were to do the dark all the time, it wouldn’t be such a release for them. They want to switch off at night, or whenever they put Neighbours on, and get away from life.”

MAJELLA: “It’s escapism. Connecting with these relationships on screen and the diversity, there is something for everybody. You can resonate with something dark that happens to one of the characters, but the fun lighthearted stuff is something we need more of in our lives.”

Remember when Susan used Moira's 'cabbage hat' to hide her blushes in one of Neighbours 'lighter' moments? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

We live for the lighthearted moments when Eirini Rising residents Vera Punt (Sally-Anne Upton) and Gino Esposito (Shane McNamara) are on the screen…

REBEKAH: “Aren’t they great? They are so fun. When they told me I was going to be running a retirement village I was like, ‘Oh, I want to be back in power at Lassiters!’ But I have to say I am loving working with the actors and the characters are so much fun. Moira Tohu (Robyn Arthur) is great, too. I’m actually having a lot of fun. I don’t know how long it will last but it’s been different.”

There was a great scene recently after Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Clint Hendry (Jason Wilder) enjoyed a night of fun in the vacant apartment 304 at Eirini Rising. Terese had made a discovery in the room and was looking at something on the floor with Vera and Moira…

REBEKAH: “It was a condom! Ha! That was so funny. It was outrageous!”

Moira, Vera and Terese recently made an unpleasant discovery at Eirini Rising. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

You have all had great storylines. Which ones have been your favourites?

REBEKAH: “I know what Tim’s is!”

TIM: “The Leo and Terese love affair! That was the best. It was a lot of fun but actually the 40th anniversary storylines are among my favourites as well because they really pushed everyone to the limit.”

MAJELLA: “One of my favourites was David’s death. That was such a pivotal moment in the show and for Krista’s character and obviously the baby loss story with Hope that was a big moment for me too. Some of my favourite stuff to act and represent on screen.”

REBEKAH: “There are so many. The breast cancer storyline, Terese’s alcoholism, Josh’s death. I’ve been there 12 years so there are so many to name. I do love the Terese and Paul storylines though. There’s always lots of drama in them.”

Nicolette and Sadie are trapped in the blaze at the garage. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

What do you like about being in a soap?

REBEKAH: “I’ve been working in the industry since I was eight and I’ve done not just soap but lots of drama and films, but I think I prefer soap because of the pace of it. I love it and thrive on it. It keeps me on my toes. I don’t think I have got the patience for doing a film.”

TIM: “We work hard and fast!”

MAJELLA: “This is my first job in general. I’ve done theatre and other stuff before, but this is my first time on a soap. We’ve spoken a lot about how it’s a different kind of way to work as an actor so you have to be fast and do a range of things because there’s comedy one day and then the next day you’re crying over someone’s death. It is a real challenge but it’s so much fun and it’s good practice. They say if you can do a soap, you can do anything… It’s a good training ground.”

REBEKAH: “It is quite a niche style of acting. We have to have the skill of going from comedy to drama and everything in between. We’ve had so many times when we’ve had really amazing and very good actors come on and it’s been a struggle for them because it’s a different pace and a certain style. But as I say, I thrive on it and I love it.”

Chelsea Murphy returns to cause more drama as Neighbours celebrates its 40th anniversary. (Image credit: Amazon Studio's)

Before you go, what else can you tell us about the 40th anniversary week?

TIM: “There’s so much coming up and falling out in the 40th anniversary, it goes in so many different directions and flashbacks, nods to the past, the present, there’s something in there for everyone, for every fan from the first day the show aired to new fans who have just come to the show. There are so many OMG moments.”

MAJELLA: “You’re going to be blown away and there’s so much more to come in the aftermath.”

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video