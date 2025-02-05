Neighbours exclusive: Tim Kano reveals backstage tour gossip and teases shock twists for the show's 40th celebrations
From touring to storyline twists - Neighbours star Tim Kano joins What To Watch for an exclusive chat about the soap's huge milestone.
If there is one thing Neighbours can be sure of, it's having one of the most loyal fan bases in soapland. Viewers have grown up watching the show, enjoying four decades of sun-drenched drama on Ramsay Street - and the fact that fans revived the show in 2023 after it was dropped by Channel 5 a year earlier is nothing short of amazing.
Now, as the show celebrates its 40th anniversary on March 18, some of the cast have come to the UK for a new tour, which is currently making its way around the country.
Following the huge success of last year's Neighbours Celebration Tour which played to packed-out theatres around Britain, the new show promises to be bigger and better than ever. Rebekah Elmaloglou (Terese), Tim Kano (Leo), Lucinda Cowden (Melanie), and Majella Davis (Krista) are all in the UK for the tour - and as a special treat for long-time fans Kym Valentine (Libby) and Dan Paris (Drew) have also joined the show.
We caught up with Neighbours favourite, Tim Kano, better known to soap fans as Leo Tanaka, to find out what treats are in store...
Hi, Tim! Are you pleased to be back in the UK?
"Definitely! The UK feels like home for us and it is where we feel the most love for Neighbours. I actually want to relocate here one day when I eventually move on from the show - I'm even prepared for the weather!"
Which parts of the UK are you most looking forward to seeing on the tour?
"I have only been to London so I can't wait to tour around and see more of the UK. We are going all over the country and to places I wouldn't usually get to see. I am especially excited about Glasgow!"
Why does doing a tour and meeting the fans mean so much to you all?
"It is all thanks to the fans that the show came back and we work really hard to make a great show for them because of that - the love from the viewers is everything to us. Everyone who did the celebration tour last year said it was amazing. It is really touching hearing everyone's stories at the meet and greets, people tell us how Neighbours has touched their lives and we love it."
What can fans expect from this year's tour?
"It is going to be fun for fans to see our incredible cast and there is going to be a huge mix of nostalgia and also spoilers for what is coming up in Neighbours. At the heart of it all is hearing what goes on behind the scenes of Neighbours and seeing the cast together on stage as themselves. Everyone is hilarious and we are going to have a really good laugh each night.
"Some people are so different from their characters, too, which will be great for fans to see. Of course, we all have parts of us in our character, but we are also different. Rebekah in particular is so different from Terese and so fans will find that hilarious seeing the real Rebekah Elmaloglou on stage!"
What do you think is the secret to Neighbours' success after four decades?
"Neighbours is comforting, everyone has grown up with it and it's been able to maintain its heritage but also bring in fresh stories and perspectives. Plus we have iconic characters like Susan and Karl Kennedy and Paul Robinson!"
What has been your favourite storyline over the years?
"There are so many crazy moments over the years in Neighbours but I really loved the Terese and Leo affair storyline, it was juicy drama and Leo against Paul. I loved working with Rebekah on that and we all had so much fun.
"A new favourite Leo storyline is coming up - so I can't say much about it, but another Neighbours highlight has to be anything with Leo and David (Takaya Honda), I loved filming with Takaya. Filming David's death was exhausting, we were shooting out at a quarry and doing 13-hour days and it was emotionally exhausting. It was some of the hardest storylines I have ever had to shoot, we were really put to the test."
What can you tell us about the special 40th anniversary episodes coming up?
"It's going to be huge! We have some familiar faces coming back for the 40th anniversary which will shock the fans. Paul also has a big storyline where some of the returning characters will cause cliffhangers. The 40th anniversary week is full of shockers and we have been filming a lot in different locations, which is exciting. Darcy Tyler also comes back and causes serious trouble, not just for Susan - but for everyone!"
And what is coming up for Leo? Will he finally get his happy ever after with Christa?
"Leo is in a good place, a stable relationship with Christa has been great for him. He has met his match in her and they are a good team, but what is annoying is her friend Seb is now in town and trying to break them up. He is clearly in love with Christa and that's a big problem for Leo. I would love to see Leo get married and settle down after so many failed relationships, but there is a lot of wedding drama to come before that happens!"
For more information on the Neighbours - The 40th Anniversary Tour and to get your tickets, visit the official ticket website now.
The tour continues in Newcastle City Hall on Wednesday, February 5, Glasgow SEEC on Friday 7, London Palladium on Wed 12, Cardiff on Sunday 16 and finishing in Manchester on Tuesday, February 18.
