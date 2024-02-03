New on Netflix Feb 3-9: 5 must-watch movies and shows picked by our TV expert

With countless new TV shows, movies and documentaries being added to Netflix each week, it can be incredibly hard to work out what you should watch, and which new additions people will be talking about long after they air.

To help you work out what to watch, we've drafted in What to Watch's streaming expert to select 5 of the must-watch movies and TV shows hitting the streamer this week. That's from Saturday, February 3 until Friday, February 9.

It's a week dominated by movies and shows about either murder or romance, and sometimes both, as one entry shows. If you don't like either of those two things, you might want to check out last week's new on Netflix round-up for some other options.

So let's dive into what's new on Netflix this week:

Raël: The Alien Prophet

Type: docuseries | releases: Wednesday, February 7 | for fans of: Wild, Wild Country and other Netflix cult docs

(Image credit: Netflix)

The words "UFO" and "religion" don't seem like they should go together, but Claude Maurice Marcel Vorilhon (better known as Raël) forged them together when he founded the Raëlian Movement in the 1970s.

New Netflix documentary The Alien Prophet looks at how the religion of Raëlism was founded, but why many consider it a cult. Believers and non-believers alike were involved in the documentary, and Raël was even interviewed for it, so hopefully it'll be an even-handed look at one of the few new religious movements that doesn't have a "controversies" section on Wikipedia.

The documentary is a four-parter, with all landing on Netflix on Wednesday.

One Day

Type: TV show| releases: Thursday, February 8 | for fans of: romance, book adaptations

(Image credit: Netflix)

Based on a book by David Nicholls, One Day is a decades-spanning love story from Britain.

The series follows two students, Emma and Dexter, who meet after their graduation in the late 1980s... and then part. Then the show jumps forward to the same day each year as we follow the two growing and changing with, or without, each other.

Apparently there are 14 episodes of One Day, making it pretty long as Netflix shows go. They'll all hit Netflix on Thursday, February 8.

Lover, Stalker, Killer

Type: feature documentary | releases: Friday, February 9 | for fans of: true crime, dating app drama

This is a love story with a slightly more murdery slant than the previous one... plus, as a documentary, it's ostensibly a real story!

Lover, Stalker, Killer tells the tale of deception in an online dating age. It's about a man called Dave who found himself talking to multiple single moms on dating apps, with romance just around the corner. That is, until some stalking turned into a love triangle which led to murder and a very long cover-up.

Find out all about the who, what and why when Lover, Stalker, Killer hits Netflix on Friday. Just a warning: don't read Netflix Tudum's description about the story because it spoils the whole thing.

A Killer Paradox

Type: TV show| releases: Friday, February 9 | for fans of: detective shows, Korean drama

(Image credit: Netflix)

The latest South Korean thriller is here with A Killer Paradox, a show about... well, killers, the clue is in the name.

The show is a drama about a man named Lee Tang who accidentally kills a man... who it turns out was actually a serial killer. The once-timid Tang transforms himself into a vigilante, all while being investigated by a homicide detective called Jang Nan-gam.

The series aims to ask whether Tang is a hero or villain, and you'll have to wait until Friday to find out.

Ashes

Type: movie| releases: Friday, February 9 | for fans of: romance movies, publishing

(Image credit: Netflix)

Our final entry this week is the Turkish romance drama Ashes.

Gökçe is a woman whose husband owns a publishing firm. However her entire marriage is called into question when he passes her a book that was submitted to him, called Ashes, which awakens feelings she hasn't felt in a long time.

Given that this is a romance, those feelings are presumably pretty steamy ones, and she'll need to embark on a new quest for love in this movie.