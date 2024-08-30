Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer on Colin From Accounts: "Scripting our own arguments is a joy!"

Harriet: "It starts about two weeks after the end of season one, when they say, 'let's go and get our dog back — we are gonna make that little girl cry, though'. Then there's a two-week break."

Patrick: "There were actually about two years between seasons 1 and 2 — you can see that in the bags under my eyes! But we picked the story up two weeks later because we thought we needed to address that point: 'let's get our dog back'. We thought there was a bit of fun to be had there, and we're missing a trick if we just skip over that."

Harriet: "They're grappling, they're trying to get him back. We did have to walk a fine line; the audience just want Colin back with them, so that's satisfying — but what's also satisfying is watching them try and fail repeatedly. But, also, like — he's on the poster!"

Patrick: "He's in the title! It's in our contract, we cannot get rid of him. In the same way as when you're writing a romcom, you suspect that they're going to get together, but it's like, what are the obstacles in the way? I think season 2 is, as they go about trying to reclaim their dog, if they can't get Colin back, are they still good? Like, they've only just met."

Harriet: "Yeah, season one happens over about five weeks, so they haven't known each other a huge amount of time."

Patrick: "We had fun with that: the dust has settled, and they're sort of looking at each other, going..."

Harriet: "'Who are you?'"

Patrick: "If season 1 was 'will they, won't they?', season 2 is like, 'should they have?' That's the fun we unpack in season 2."