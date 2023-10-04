Payback cast: who's who in financial thriller

Morven Christie and Peter Mullan lead the Payback, but which other stars of the screen will be appearing in the ITV financial thriller?

We take a closer look at all the characters in this show about a woman who becomes entangled with a police investigation into a crime boss...

Who's who in the Payback cast?

Morven Christie as Lexie Noble

Morven Christie plays Lexie Noble (Image credit: ITV)

Lexie is an accountant who's taken a few years out of work to care for her two young children. Her world is turned upside down when her husband Jared, a successful accountant who owns his own firm, is stabbed to death in the street at the start of the series. Lexie was a partner in the firm and must pick up the pieces when the truth of her late husband's connections to organised crime are brought to light.

Where else have I seen Morven Christie? Christie has played the lead in several high-profile British dramas including The Bay and The A Word, while also appearing in Grantchester, The Replacement and Netflix supernatural drama Lockwood & Co.

Peter Mullan as Cal Morris

Peter Mullan plays Cal Morris (Image credit: ITV)

Cal Morris is a notorious figure in the Scottish underworld and after making his money in drugs, has started to create a property empire based on illegal finance. As the series opens he's desperate to buy himself a private island off the coast of Scotland and wants Jared Noble to fix the deal for him.

Where else have I seen Peter Mullan? Mullan is one of the most successful Scottish actors of his generation and has appeared in hit films such as Braveheart and Trainspotting, while his TV credits include Ozark, Top of the Lake and Amazon fantasy epic The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, where he played King Durin III.

Stephen Mackintosh as Malkie Roberts

Stephen Mackintosh plays Malkie Roberts (Image credit: ITV)

Malkie is Morris's right-hand man and helps him process all his illegal dealings. We sense he thought his boss was taking a risk in trusting Jared Noble and wonders whether they can trust his widow now he's been killed...

Where else have I seen Stephen Mackintosh? Earlier in his career Mackintosh made appearances in hit films such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, The Muppets Christmas Carol and the Underworld horror franchise, but in the years since he's become a staple of British television. His small screen credits include, Luther, Inside Men, Kiri and Wanderlust.

Prasanna Puwanarajah as DC Jibran Khan

Prasanna Puwanarajah plays DC Jibran Khan (Image credit: ITV)

DC Jibran Khan is a financial investigator with Police Scotland and has been trying to find a way of prosecuting Cal Morris for financial crime for some time. He now believes the crime boss's deal for the Scottish island could be the best way to do that, but must convince his superiors..

Where have I seen Prasanna Puwanarajah before? Puwanarajah starred in the sixth series of Line of Duty, Mum and memorably played journalist Martin Bashir in the fifth season of Netflix's royal drama The Crown. Plus he appeared in Ten Percent.

Derek Riddell as DCI Adam Guthrie

Derek Riddell plays DCI Adam Guthrie (Image credit: ITV)

DCI Adam Guthrie has been determined to convict Cal Morris for many years, but has never managed to find any evidence that will stick to the crime boss. Now he hopes DC Jibran Khan's financial lead will finally help him get his man and he soon realises Lexie Noble could be key to the whole case..

Where have I seen Derek Riddell before? Riddell is best known for the portrayal of Richard Cawood in the hit BBC1 drama Happy Valley. He's also known for Gentleman Jack, Industry and The Missing.

Andi Osho as DC Jean Royce

(Image credit: ITV)

DC Jean Royce is a detective investigating the murder of Jared Noble, who was stabbed to death on the street in Edinburgh at the start of the series. DCI Adam Guthrie is keen to keep her away from Lexie Noble, so he can use her in his investigation into Cal Morris, but DC Royce is convinced Lexie had a hand in her husband's murder.

Where have I seen Andi Osho before? Osho started her career as a stand-up comic, but has enjoyed great success on the small screen in recent years, with appearances in acclaimed shows such as Blue Lights, Sex Education, Stay Close, Good Omens, I May Destroy You and Netflix fantasy saga The Sandman.

Julie Graham as Connie Morris

Julie Graham plays Connie Morris (Image credit: ITV)

Cal Morris' wife has been a big support to him all through his life and is furious to hear that his deal for the island has fallen through. But what part will she have to play as the series continues?

Where have I seen Julie Graham before? The Scottish actress has enjoyed a long and successful career on TV, and is best known for her multiple roles in The Bill, playing Sheron Dawson in Benidorm and Gail in Two Doors Down. Other credits include Shetland and recent drama Maternal.

Who else stars in the Payback cast?

Along with the above stars, the series also features:

* Eileen Duffy as Doris Szabo

* Steven Miller as DS Rob Livingston

* Grace Chilton as DC Alice Hardy

* Jack Greenlees as Aaron Morris

* Thoren Ferguson as Jared Noble

* Anneika Rose as Rowena Hayes

* Henry Pettigrew as Rufus Hayes

