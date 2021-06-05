Peter Crouch and Maya Jama on hosting their fun-filled Euros afterparty 'Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live'

Peter Crouch is excited and ready to party! There's a feast of football on the way with Euro 2020 kicking off on Friday June 11 – but the action doesn’t finish after the final whistle blows in each match. Former England striker Peter and radio presenter Maya Jama will be providing some extra-time fun after the tournament’s biggest matches with BBC1's new 10-part entertainment series Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live that sees the pair reviewing the action, playing games and welcoming some big-name celebrity guests.

There’ll also be plenty of live music courtesy of house band Alex Horne & The Horne Section as the hosts also catch up with the biggest footballing stars from England, Scotland and Wales.

Here, Peter Crouch and Maya Jama tell us much more about Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live…

Peter Crouch on what we can expect from Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live...

Peter Crouch says: 'We’re basically having a little festival after some of the matches. We’ll have great guests, fun games, and great music. I’ll also be doing a few away days with some of the British players, including Mason Mount, Jack Grealish and Gareth Bale, which were lots of fun to film I can tell you.'

Maya Jama on looking forward to watching the matches with Peter Crouch...

Maya says: 'We’re all looking forward to it because we’ve been waiting for a whole year. I feel like we need this at the moment and everybody is so excited about the football being there. The studio is literally just outside Wembley as well, so we’ll be able to soak up the atmosphere. We don’t know if we’ll be allowed a live audience yet, but fingers crossed.'

Maya Jama is ready to entertain us with her pal Peter Crouch. (Image credit: BBC)

Peter Crouch on the show's special guests...

Peter says: 'We’re keeping most of them a surprise, but anyone who’s anyone is going to want to be on this show. I get to go ten-pin bowling with Jack Grealish and clay pigeon shooting with Mason Mount, plus I play pool with Scott McTominay and have a round of golf with Gareth Bale – he’s very good! They’re all really great lads and they could all become national treasures this summer.'

Peter Crouch has some special days out with great guests such as Mason Mount, Jack Grealish and Gareth Bale. (Image credit: BBC)

Maya Jama on what Alex Horne & The Horne Section have in store for us...

Maya says: 'They’re our house band, so they do whatever we like and play whatever song we like. They are super funny, so I’m sure there’ll be twists on some classic songs, depending on how the games go. I'm going to see if they can learn some rap music as well.'

Alex Horne provides the music. But will Peter Crouch dance 'The Robot'? (Image credit: BBC)

Maya Jama on getting viewers at home involved...

Maya says: 'We want people to tweet in constantly, just as they did with Save Our Summer last year. We’re also doing a section called Pop up Opinion, where guests, bands – and hopefully some players – give their opinions on games they’ve just watched.'

What Peter Crouch will do if England win the tournament...

Peter laughs: 'You’ll be seeing me do the robot dance, that’s for sure!'

How to watch Peter Crouch and Maya Jama in Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live

Join Peter and Maya for Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live on BBC1 from Friday June 11 at 10.55pm, right after the end of first match of Euro 2020 which is Italy v Turkey (shown live on BBC1, kick off 8pm). Coverage of Euro 2020 matches in the UK will be on both BBC1 and ITV, while in the US all 51 games can be seen on ESPN and ABC. Here's our handy guide Euro 2020: How to watch the European Football Championship Online.