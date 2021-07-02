How to watch Spain vs. Italy in the Euro 2020 semifinals

One half of the Euro 2020 semifinal round is set. Spain beat Switzerland on penalties in their quarterfinal match, and Italy bested Belgium 2-1 in their contest, setting up an Italy vs. Spain semifinal that should prove to be a classic when the two teams meet on July 6.

The match is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern — that's 8 p.m. local time at Wembley Stadium in London, which will be the site for the final three matches in the monthlong tournament.

The second semifinal will be between the winners of the Czech Republic/Denmark and Ukraine/England quarterfinals. Those teams face off on Saturday, July 3, with the victors meeting on Wednesday, July 7.

Now for the important part: Here's how you can watch Italy vs. Spain in the Euro 2020 semifinals:

How to watch Italy vs. Spain in the United States

If you're watching the semifinal round of Euro 2020 from the United States, you've got a couple of great viewing choices. The Spain-Italy match will be televised on ESPN, which means it's available on every major cable and satellite service, as well as every major streaming service. So if you've got a subscription to, say, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV, you're good to go.

An even more economical way to watch the match, however, is with a subscription to ESPN+, which also will be streaming the game. ESPN+ is the dedicated streaming service from the network that has all kinds of live sports all year 'round — not just soccer. And what's more is that it costs just $5.99 a month, or $59.99 a year if you want to save some money but don't mind paying ahead.

And ESPN+ gets even more interesting if you get it as part of the Disney Bundle. That's a deal in which you'll get ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ for just $13.99 a month — essentially bundling together all three services for the price of two.

And it can get even better if you decide to add Hulu With Live TV into the mix. Because now you'll get ESPN, Disney+, the full Hulu on-demand catalog and all the live linear channels it offers, all for just $73 a month, or about $7 a month more than if you were to get Hulu With Live TV on its own. That's a really good deal.

How to watch Italy vs. Spain in the UK

If you're in the UK, the Italy-Spain Euro 2020 semifinal either will be on the BBC or ITV.

Same goes for the second semifinal match. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. local time for both matches.