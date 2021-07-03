How to watch Denmark vs. England in their Euro 2020 semifinal

You couldn't script a Euro 2020 semifinal match much better than Denmark vs. England. It's been hard to root against the Danes after their star player, Christian Eriksen, quite literally died on the pitch in the team's opening match against Finland on June 12 when he collapsed untouched, his heart stopped, and he required resuscitation in front of thousands of fans and on live television.

England, meanwhile, is England. It's made it to the semifinals one other time, in 1996. (Twice, if you count 1968, but that tournament only had three teams in it.) And the July 7 semifinal couldn't be any more of a home game, with the storied Wembley Stadium serving as the venue for the final three matches.

So, yes. Denmark vs. England is going to be a major match, for both national teams. So same for the second semifinal on July 6, which finds perennial European powerhouses Italy taking on Spain.

Only one question, then — how to watch England vs. Denmark when the time comes.

How to watch Denmark vs. England in the United States

If you're watching the semifinal round of Euro 2020 from the United States, you've got a couple of great viewing choices. Both the Italy-Spain (3 p.m. Eastern on July 6) and Denmark-England (3 p.m. Eastern on July 7) matches will be televised on ESPN, which means they're available on every major cable and satellite service, as well as every major streaming service. So if you've got a subscription to, say, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV, you're good to go.

An even more economical way to watch the match, however, is with a subscription to ESPN+, which also will be streaming the game. ESPN+ is the dedicated streaming service from the network that has all kinds of live sports all year 'round — not just soccer. And what's more is that it costs just $5.99 a month, or $59.99 a year if you want to save some money but don't mind paying ahead.

And ESPN+ gets even more interesting if you get it as part of the Disney Bundle. That's a deal in which you'll get ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ for just $13.99 a month — essentially bundling together all three services for the price of two.

How can that possibly get better? Like this — add Hulu With Live TV into the mix. That way you'll get ESPN, Disney+, the full Hulu on-demand catalog and all the live linear channels it offers, all for just $73 a month, or about $7 a month more than if you were to get Hulu With Live TV on its own.

That's a really good deal, and it'll serve you well far beyond the conclusion of Euro 2020.

How to watch Denmark vs. England in the UK

If you're in the UK and aren't actually at the match at Wembley, the Denmark-England Euro 2020 semifinal either will be on the BBC or ITV.

Same goes for the second semifinal match. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. local time for both matches.