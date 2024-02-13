Rob and Romesh Vs F1 interview: "Rob's head completely went"

In Rob and Romesh Vs F1, Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will be immersed in the world of the Monaco Grand Prix as they join Team Mercedes for the weekend of the 2023 race.

The comedy pals will be hanging around with seven-time World Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton and mixing it with A-Listers on the pre-race grid walk, during the two-part Sky Max series.

Yet the most important part of their job will come when they get their hands dirty during a pit stop, in an operation that requires skill, precision and composure. We caught up with Romesh to see how they got on...

What did you make of the world of F1?

"It’s not something I’m into and every F1 fan I’ve met is so into it. I find their knowledge a bit intimidating. I almost feel guilty, because going in as a casual, the level of access we got was pretty amazing. I felt very spoiled - not so much that I felt we shouldn’t be doing it though, obviously."

Did you enjoy being part of the pit crew with Rob?

"Those cars are worth so much money, but the guys in the pit lane were willing to let two morons have a go, which was mad! Rob was talking a lot of trash about how unflappable he is and how he could handle anything, but in the end he bottled a bit really!"

What else did you get up to in Monaco?

"While we were down there we learned that Rob can’t drive a manual car, so we decided to teach him how to. He had no idea how to change gears and I ruthlessly took the mick out of him for that. We found a field and I gave him lessons, which ended up being one of the funniest elements of the whole show. There was a big ditch in the field and I was praying he would crash into it!"

Romesh Ranganathan gets his hands dirty in the pit lane. (Image credit: Sky)

What was it like meeting Lewis Hamilton?

"We tried something a bit different for that interview with the Louis Theroux approach, but it backfired on me a bit. I won’t say any more, but I think it would be accurate to say Lewis Hamilton didn’t bond with me as much as he did with Rob. I’ll be honest, I feel regret, because he probably walked away with a much worse opinion of me than he had before he met me."

You also managed to beat Damon Hill in a karting race!

"He did have a lap start on me, but at the end he described me as “a natural” - I really hope that makes it into the show. That’s the first time anybody’s described me as a natural at anything. I was at full tilt in terms of adrenaline the whole way round and while things probably can’t go too wrong in a go-kart, it makes you aware of how serious things could be if you make a slight mistake in an F1 car. It makes you finally realize how good these guys are! But I was buzzing my tits off to beat him."

Have you noticed any changes in your driving since?

"There was an after-effect, put it that way. You suddenly start to think you have something about you. I was saying things like 'Actually, speed isn’t dangerous, it’s all about looking ahead'. In the end my wife had to have a word. She was like: 'Romesh, it’s the school run'."

Rob and Romesh meet Lewis Hamilton. (Image credit: Sky)

What did you make of Monaco itself?

"I've got a friend that lives in Monaco and he told me it's pretty brash most of the time, but during F1 weekend, it's just another level. It's the equivalent of walking around with cash just strapped to your body and every single thing is a demonstration of wealth. I sampled a bit of it, but it’s not for me."

You walked the grid before the race as well didn’t you?

"That was almost overwhelming. You’ve got all these drivers ready to race and the teams getting ready, but all these celebs are allowed to get in amongst it and socialise with them. Imagine that in the World Cup Final or something? It’s very strange to an outsider."

Did you and Rob have any good celebrity encounters?

"I bumped into Tom Holland. His dad was a stand-up, so that’s the world he’s grown up in and he was very nice. My kids really don’t care about anything I do, but they were impressed when I told them I'd met Spider-Man. It was a combination of increasing my credibility and also taking away some of his, with the idea he would chat to their dad."

Did anyone stop you for a selfie?

"No. If you ever think you’re a big deal - and I don’t think I’m a big deal by the way! - then wander around Monaco during F1 weekend and that will bring you right down. I mean Chris Rock was in the box with us and he was barely getting bothered."

Rob and Romesh vs F1 starts on Thursday, February 15 at 9 pm on Sky Max and Sky Showcase. It will also be available to watch on demand via NOW TV.