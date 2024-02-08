Rob and Romesh vs F1: release date, premise and everything we know

Rob and Romesh vs F1 is the latest outing for the two comedians, where they packed their bags and headed off to the glamorous Monaco for the famous Grand Prix.

Filmed during the 2023 Monaco race, Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan were given pit lane access to get up close and personal with the Mercedes team, including British racing drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, as well as team principal Toto Wolff.

This two-part series documents Lewis' last season with Mercedes, with him having signed a contract with Ferrari, moving to join the Italian racing team in 2025, replacing driver Carlos Sainz.

With Rob and Romesh previously exploring things such as the NFL, K-Pop, ballet and most recently a festive outing in Rob and Romesh vs Lapland, F1 is just another subject they want to learn more about, guaranteeing plenty of laughs along the way.

Here's everything you need to know about Rob and Romesh vs F1...

The first episode of Rob and Romesh vs F1 airs on Thursday, February 15 at 9 pm on Sky Max and Sky Showcase. It will also be available to watch on demand via NOW TV.

Episode 2 airs a week later on Thursday, February 22 at 9 pm.

Rob and Romesh vs F1 premise

The quickest tire change in F1 history was 1.80 seconds. Something tells us Romesh can't beat that... (Image credit: Sky)

In the special, Rob and Romesh learn all about the ultra-competitive world of Formula 1 motor racing. As the highest class of international racing, it is high pressure, which they will find out for themselves!

During their time at the famous Monaco Grand Prix, which takes place in Monte Carlo, they hang out with team Mercedes including team principal Toto Wolff, who puts them through their paces to see if they have what it takes to come work for the team.

However, neither are Formula 1 experts, and so hilarity was inevitable and there was plenty of goofing around and trying to one-up the other. Romesh also learned a very interesting fact about his co-star.

In an interview with us, Romesh teased: "While we were down there we learned that Rob can’t drive a manual car, so we decided to teach him how to. He had no idea how to change gears and I ruthlessly took the mick out of him for that.

"We found a field and I gave him lessons, which ended up being one of the funniest elements of the whole show. There was a big ditch in the field and I was praying he would crash into it!"

What else should we expect from the series?

Rob and Romesh chat to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. (Image credit: Sky)

While there, the duo got to interview Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, two British racing legends who have been teammates at Mercedes. There, they got the opportunity to ask the duo more about their experience.

Joking about interviewing Lewis, Romesh said: "We tried something a bit different for that interview with the Louis Theroux approach, but it backfired on me a bit.

"I won’t say any more, but I think it would be accurate to say Lewis Hamilton didn’t bond with me as much as he did with Rob. I’ll be honest, I feel regret, because he probably walked away with a much worse opinion of me than he had before he met me."

Is there a trailer?

No, we don't have a trailer available for this special but if one is release we will add it to this guide.