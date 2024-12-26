Squid Game season 2 episode 6 recap: the X and O divide intensifies

Squid Game season 2 marks the return of Netflix's global phenomenon.

Season 1 winner, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), may have proven victorious, but now he wants revenge. Despite the 45.6 billion won prize, he instead decides to track down the people behind the game in a bid to take them down and end the games forever. The cliffhanger ending of season 1 saw Gi-hun about to board a flight, but when he spots the businessman who recruited him at the airport, he decides he can't leave. And this is where Squid Game season 2 returns. Here's a recap of everything that happened in Squid Game season 2 episode 6.

Game three sees the players compete on a spinning platform (Image credit: Netflix)

The penultimate episode starts on the third game. The platform is spinning and music is playing. It suddenly stops. As per the rules of the game, the voice orders the players to make a team out of the number they say. This time, it's 10. They must assemble their teams, head into a room behind the surrounding doors, and shut the door before it locks. All in 30 seconds.

Gi-hun’s team group with the mother and son’s team. They hurry into and room and watch as the players left behind are shot. For the next round, the platforms spins and then stops, calling for teams made up of four players. Front Man, (Player 001) goes out on his own, leaving Gi-hun's team as a four and able to move into a room. Gi-hun worries that Player 001 won't find a team to join. Players continue to be eliminated.

Player 246 fights to be able to pay for his sick daughter's care (Image credit: Netflix)

During the game, Guard 011 watches as the father from the amusement park is still in, fighting for his daughter. Front Man (Player 001) reunites with his team and Gi-hun is relieved. The next round commences. This time, it’s teams made up of only three players. In Thanos’ team, the young guy (Player 125) betrays the girl on their team and she gets rejected, left to fight for a team on her own.

The mother and son pair off and look for a third. As they do so, two men take the son away from his mother, though he doesn't fight to get back to her. As she’s left on her own, Front Man (Player 001) and Gi-hun grab her and take her into safety in a room. Front Man (Player 001) asks why the mother why son didn’t come and get her. She’s angry that he’s bad mouthing him and says that her son is a good man. The young gun (Player 124) on Thanos’ team looks for the girl he betrayed, while she's survived, she can’t look at him.

The son returns to his mother and breaks down in tears apologising. She forgives him. As the next round begins, this time they need six players. As Player 120, the young Marine (Player 388), Jun-lee (Player 222), the mother and son, and Player 095 try to reach a room, Player 095 gets knocked over. Suddenly, the crypto guy (Player 333), shoves through and closes the door just as it locks, leaving Player 095 on her own. They watch as she’s killed, crying at the entrance to their door. If Player 333 hadn’t come into the room though, they all would’ve been killed as Player 095 wouldn't have made it time — leaving them with only five players.

Gi-hun becomes worried about Player 001's actions (Image credit: Netflix)

The final round commences. Front Man (Player 001) thinks this time they’ll only call for two people because there’s 126 players left and only 50 rooms. As there's only space for 100 players, it'll leaving 26 out if they're not fast enough. He’s right and the voice orders the players to make pairs.

As Front Man (Player 001) and Gi-hun’s friend race for a door, the friend is pulled down by another player. He struggles to reach Player 001. Jun-lee (Player 222) makes it into a room with her ex-boyfriend, Player 333. Player 120 pairs up with the man who is playing for his daughter’s life (Player 246). The mother and son make it together this time. Then, the young Marine and Gi-hun. As Gi-hun's friend tries to catch up, Player 001 pulls a player out of a room and lets Gi-hun’s friend in. But, there’s a man left behind in the room who was paired with the man they pulled out. He refuses to leave, so instead, Player 001 breaks his neck, killing him. 100 players remain and the game ends.

Out on the water, Jun-ho's team is flying a drone looking for any evidence. Jun-ho says they need to clear all the islands that he’s already checked so that he can narrow down the search.

Player 333 reveals his plans to his ex-girlfriend, Jun-lee (Player 222) (Image credit: Netflix)

Back in the main room, Player 333 pulls his Jun-lee (Player 222) aside. He says that once they get out, they should start over together. He thinks they could team up their winnings and he could pay off his debt and start investing again. She angrily tells him to pay off his own debts and that she’ll use her money to raise their child.

Gi-hun’s team starts counting up the odds that with the players left, they can hopefully win the next vote to leave. Front Man (Player 001) says they need to just breathe and focus. Gi-hun says we need to drag them over to our side, but Front Man (Player 001) says doing that will only end in violence.

The guards come in to reveal the results of the third game. The results; 356 million won won and now, the vote to stay or leave will begin again. This time, disruptive acts are strictly prohibited. Meanwhile, out on the water, Jun-ho notices something worth investigating when the drone flies past, but they can’t get close enough to see, so they decide to go on foot.

After the results, the guards return to their rooms and again Guard 011 is approached by one of the men that attacked her before. He says, “Keep up the good work.” The votes between X to go and O to stay start out roughly. Judging on the numbers, the X team need seven players to change the way they voted last time to sway it to a tie. While there's a few changes, including the young guy who was part of Thanos’ team (Player 124), who has decided against teaming up with them after he betrayed the female member of their team.

Jun-ho's team face extreme danger in their search (Image credit: Netflix)

Elsewhere, the team on the water head onto the island on foot to seek out what the drone saw. When they go to investigate the spot, there’s a hatch that leads underground, but when they open it, a huge explosion detonates leaving team members flying through the air.

At the vote, there's the remaining three players. The O vote to continue the game leads by one vote. The son (Player 007) heads up to the vote — last time he voted to stay, letting down his mother. This time, she’s sure he will vote to leave — and he does. Only Player 006 and Front Man (Player 001) left. In the last vote, they both voted to leave. But this time, Player 006 votes to stay.

A tie vote causes a deep divide between the X's and O's (Image credit: Netflix)

Now, they need Front Man (Player 001) to vote to leave again to keep the votes even. Gi-hun’s friend turns to him and says he’s worried about Player 001. He begins to explain what Player 001 did in the room in the last game, when he murdered the player that wouldn’t leave. But, he’s interrupted as Player 001 votes to leave, surprising him, but make the vote a tie. Then, the guard explains that as the consent form stated at the beginning of the game, if the vote does result in a tie, the players will have to vote again. The next vote will take place the following day.

Back at the boat, one of the men died in the explosion and another was injured. The fisherman says they should go back to land. But, the team insist on carrying on with the search.

Gi-hun asks his friend to finish what he was trying to say about Player 001 before. He decides not to tell him. Gi-hun’s side want to convince someone from the other side to come and join them and sway the vote. Player 100, the older man who owes a lot of money, says that they want to stay and win themselves, then they’ll just buy everything they need. It gets heated and the sides begin to shout at each other. When Gi-hun goes to open his food, he has a fork in there. He looks at it, wondering.

A fight breaks out between the X's and O's with Player 333 at the centre (Image credit: Netflix)

In the men's bathroom, Thanos and his friend are harassing the young guy, telling him to come back to their side, after he swapped and stood with the girl he betrayed in the third game. The crypto guy (Player 333) comes in to defend him. As it gets heated, he calls on the other X’s in the room, the people who voted to leave, to team up with him against Thanos and his friend.

In return, Thanos calls on the O’s, the people who voted to stay, to unite with him. They bring up Jun-lee (Player 222) and insult her. To this, Player 333 swings to punch Thanos and misses. Instead, Thanos punches him. This punch triggers a fight between all of the X’s and O’s as they all start attacking each other. Thanos continues to fight Player 333 and is almost about to choke him to death on the bathroom floor, but just before he does, Player 333 shoves a fork into his throat.