The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 19, 2024: Bill turns up the heat

Eric offers Ridge reassurance while Luna and Poppy cross paths unexpectedly. Here’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 19, 2024.

We begin with Eric (John McCook) wanting Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to understand that he was at peace and he found contentment on the other side. He saw Ridge’s mother. Ridge wants to know if he let his father down with his decision to have him go through the surgery instead of letting him pass peacefully.

Poppy ( Romy Park ) wants to know if Bill (Don Diamont) was embarrassed by her dancing. They’re holding hands. He praises her carefree spirit, so she challenges him to show his impetuous side. He says he’d do it if they clear out the restaurant, but then he’d have her all to himself.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) walks in on RJ (Joshua Hoffman) post-workout. She pops a piece of gum before hurrying to help him with his shirt. He tells her the good news about Eric coming home, and then he surprises her with the news that he found a place of his own on the beach. He’s moving in today. Luna had no idea he was actually working on finding something, and he reveals that he was "motivated" to find something quickly. With her, he says, he’s "determined."

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) walks in as Luna and RJ share a kiss. He apologizes, but RJ assures him that they are good at being interrupted. It turns out that RJ is renting Wyatt’s beach out. Wyatt hands over the keys and suggests he make another key for "guests."

Bill wants to be alone with Poppy so they can dance, "or whatever, all night long."

Ridge says he was torn in making his decision. But Eric understands why he did what he did.

Wyatt admits that moving out of the beach house will be hard because he has a lot of memories there. RJ says he’s always welcome there. Wyatt says he’s not sure where he’s going yet, but he’s going to find his place in the world. RJ knows Wyatt will find his place in the world, and Wyatt encourages them to make some memories together.

Bill’s phone is buzzing but he ignores it, telling Poppy that he only has eyes for her. He can’t stop thinking about her, and he hasn’t forgotten their time together. He wants to do something about it. He says he has a surprise for her, so they pay and leave together.

Joshua Hoffman and Lisa Yamada, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Eric tells Ridge not to worry because he’s a "blessed man" and while it was wonderful there, he wants his son to never worry, that he is very happy to be back. Zende (Delon De Metz) rushes in and tells Eric that they’ve all been praying for this moment when he’d be able to come home. He’s overjoyed.

Zende calls Eric’s recovery a "miracle." He never gave up hope. Eric says he’s ready to go back to work, and when everyone says he needs rest, he promises to take some time to recover. Eric praises his grandson’s talent and thanks him for coming to the hospital every day. Zende makes him promise not to leave anymore.

Luna says she feels like she’s in a dream, working at Forrester Creations and now living in a beach house in Malibu. It’s so different from when she was a kid. Her mom gave her a good life but they lived a very humble life. Luna praises her mom’s carefree spirit. She’s glad she differs from her mom when it comes to relationships, though. RJ wants to show her the new place, so they leave together hand-in-hand and very much in love.

That night, Bill brings Poppy to "one of [his] properties." It’s Wyatt’s place, and he said he’s found a renter, but Bill needs to find something long-term. Poppy loves the place and couldn't imagine him selling it. Bill wonders if he should keep it and "use it to romance a beautiful woman."

Bill tells Poppy that she’s unlike any woman he’s ever known in his life. Poppy feels like their relationship is "leading somewhere" and he hopes it’s the bedroom. Poppy hesitates and tells him about what her sister said about coming on to wealthy men. Bill says he knows she doesn’t "need" him but she wants him, and he wants her. "This way?" she asks about the location of the bedroom.

A few moments later, RJ leads Luna into the beach house. She’s floored, and he hopes they’re going to spend a lot of time there together. Meanwhile, Bill and Poppy are getting undressed very slowly in the bedroom….

Ridge gets done with a call from Steffy, who wants to bring the kids by to see him. Eric is excited to see them. He recalls trying to keep his health a secret and he regrets not letting everyone in. Knowing what he knows now about what happens when we die, he feels better about everything now. We’re free to live our lives, he says. "And cherish every second we have together," Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) adds. "You’re an inspiration," Ridge says. "I love all of you so much," Eric says. They have a big group hug.