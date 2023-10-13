The Conference cast: who's who in the Swedish horror movie

The Conference is available to stream on Netflix.

The Conference cast is made up of some great Swedish talent, as they tell the story of a group of co-workers who find themselves being tormented by a masked killer.

Half horror, half comedy, the Netflix movie is a satire about corporate culture, capitalism, and gentrification, due to the fact that plans to build a huge shopping mall have serious risks of ruining the lives of those living in the rural area.

The plot is: "A team-building conference for municipal employees turns into a nightmare when accusations of corruption begin to circulate and plague the work environment. At the same time, a mysterious figure begins murdering the participants."

It's very similar to your typical slasher, think Friday the 13th, in which a mysterious assailant picks off a group one by one. While we don't know who's under the mask (yet), we do know which unlucky people are getting targeted.

Here's everything you need to know about The Conference cast...

Bahar Pars as Nadja

Every team has a newbie, and Nadja is an inquisitive newcomer who seems keen to get stuck in. If only there wasn't a serial killer on the loose...

Bahar Pars is known for her roles in A Man Called Ove and When Darkness Falls.

Amed Bozan as Amir

Amir is one of the workers and Lina’s confidante. The two have a close bond and trust each other deeply, but is that trust misplaced?

Amed Bozan is best known for the role of Husam in the TV Series Kalifat. He also played Leon in Beck.

Katia Winter as Lina

Lina is another member of staff attending the conference, who has just came back from sick leave due to mental health issues. So it's safe to say she's not too enthusiastic about the team-building exercises.

Katia Winter is best known for her role as Katrina Crane in the TV adaptation of Sleepy Hollow and also appeared as Little Nina in the Prime Video hit The Boys.

Adam Lundgren as Jonas

Jonas is the project leader and appears to be a lot more ruthless than some of his colleagues. But is he hiding something?

Adam Lundgren has appeared in the HBO series Chernobyl and the Swedish TV series Don't Ever Wipe Tears Without Gloves.

Maria Sid as Ingela

Ingela is the boss of the company and is described as "radiating toxic positivity". She's put her team up to this conference, not knowing the horrors that are about to unfold.

Maria Sid is best known for her role in the Finnish satire television program Donna Paukku. She also appeared in shows like All the Sins and Crimes of Passion.

Who else stars in The Conference?