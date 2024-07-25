The Decameron episode 1 recap: what happened to Filomena?

The Decameron on Netflix is a dark comedy series set in 1348 following a group of misfits trying to wait out the Black Death in the Italian countryside. There, they hope to wait out the deadly pandemic by enjoying a lavish holiday but as social rules wear thin, their wine-fuelled romp descends into a fight for survival.

The first episode opens in the city center of Florence, where the plague has taken hold of the city. People are dying in the streets, the poor are robbing from the dead, and the bodies of those who have died are being dumped into the river. But while the deadly pandemic sweeps through the cobbled streets, the rich are planning their getaway to the Villa Santa outside Florence.

We meet Pampinea, the soon-to-be lady of the villa, who is excited to arrive and meet her future husband. As she watches a man crying over his dying woman's body in the street below her, her lack of self-awareness shines when she asks her servant, Misia (played by Derry Girl's star Saoirse-Monica Jackson), whether she thinks her new husband would cry over her death like the man below is for his wife.

We then meet Filomena (played by EastEnders favorite Jessica Plummer) another woman from a rich family who is a spoiled oddball with a chip on her shoulder. As her father lies dying from the plague in the next room, Filomena tells her servant, Licisca, to forget nursing him and to brush her hair instead. Soon there is a knock on the door and Filomena is invited to stay at Villa Santa by her father's cousin. Desperate to get out of the plague-infested city, Filomena accepts the invitation, even when Licisca points out they should stay in the city and look after her dying father.

Another of the city's rich noblemen is Tindaro, who should be a catch seeing as he's from such a prominent family, however, with his awkward character and catalog of ailments, he has never had a woman in his life. When he and his personal doctor, Dioneo, are invited to the countryside, Tindaro wonders if this could be his chance to find a future wife.

The final guests invited to the villa are God-fearing Neifile and her husband Panfilo, who is the charming and cunning son of a prominent political family in Florence. The pair seem to have the perfect marriage from the outside, but their relationship is purely platonic and this is something that is driving a wedge between them.

The first to arrive at the country villa is Pampinea who is disappointed when her future husband, Viscount Leonardo isn't there to meet her. Little does she know, he is actually dead, having died of the plague that they have all traveled to the countryside to avoid.

While Pampinea makes herself at home at the villa despite her betrothed being a no-show, Misia also makes sure Sirisco, the villa steward, and the other servants of the house know she is in charge of looking after her mistress. She is also very concerned about the well-being of a barrel of ale that they have brought with them from the city... but more on that, later!

Meanwhile, back in the city Filomena lies to Licisca that her father is dead, so now they can go to the country. But Filomena's desperation to get to the villa has less to do with escaping the black death and more to do with finding herself a husband. Licisca packs quickly and they head off, but the women get into an argument on the way and Licisca pushes Filomena over a bridge in a moment of rage, and when she doesn't resurface in the water Licisca continues her journey to the villa alone.

When she turns up at the country house, Licisca pretends to be Filomena and quickly gets used to the fancy lifestyle of someone with money. No one questions her identity and soon she catches the eye of Dioneo who is happy to flirt whenever Tindaro's back is turned.

But while Dioneo sets his sights on Licisca, who he thinks is Filomena, both Neifile and her husband Panfilo are secretly lusting after him, both struggling to contain their feelings for this handsome stranger.

Still keen on Licisca, Dioneo asks her to go for a morning walk with him. However, Tindaro catches them together and uses it as an opportunity to try flirting with Licisca himself, which is all very awkward. Jealous, Dioneo leaves them to it, but when Tindaro returns in good spirits he poisons him with a potion to make him sick so he can't get his hands on Licisca.

As the guests gather for the welcome dinner, Pampinea is still confused about where her husband-to-be is. She has no self-confidence but Neifile and Licisca assure her that she is a catch for any man, despite the fact she is ripe old age of 28.

The dinner gets underway and soon Licisca is flirting with Dioneo and sitting on his knee, something that Tindaro interrupts as he tries to pursue her, in between bouts of sickness, that is.

Meanwhile, Misia goes down to the barrel store to open that barrel of ale, and it turns out she has brought her lover with her from the city... but she is clearly not well and when Misia goes to check on her again later she finds her dead.

Devastated, Misia is forced to try and hide the body before anyone sees, but as she dumps the girl in the gardens, she stumbles upon the body of Leonardo, the owner of the villa and the man who was meant to be marrying Misia's mistress, Pampinea. Misia is stunned that he is dead, and Sirisco explains what happened, so they agree to make a pact. If Sirisco keeps quiet about the fact that Misia brought her girlfriend to the villa who has the plague, Misia will keep quiet about the fact Leonardo is dead.

As the welcome banquet goes on, some armed bandits barge their way in and there is lots of fighting. But when Licisca sees one of them has the plague pox on his neck, she kills him with a peacock head and everyone is shocked.

As things get out of control, there is a knock at the door. Pampinea thinks it might be Leonardo at last, but it turns out to be the real Filomena, who is soaking from her fall in the river and with blood on her mouth. How is Licisca going to explain her way out of this one?

All episode of The Decameron are available to stream worldwide on Netflix now.