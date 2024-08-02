The Decameron episode 6 recap: do Filomena and Licisca die?

The Decameron on Netflix is a dark comedy series set in 1348 that follows a group of misfits trying to wait out the Black Death in the Italian countryside. There, they hope to wait out the deadly pandemic by enjoying a lavish holiday but as social rules wear thin, their wine-fuelled romp descends into a fight for survival.

Here is everything that happened in episode 6...

The sixth episode opens with Panfilo and Neifile talking openly and honestly, which is ironic becasue she is now dying from the pestilence after spending the night with Ruggiero.

Meanwhile, Misia comes to Sirisco after killing Ruggiero asking for his help. He is stunned that she committed murder out of loyalty to Pampinea and when he tells her that Pampinea is evil and not the true friend she is making herself out to be, Misia gets angry and they argue, leading to Sirisco leaving the villa with nothing but a duck.

In her home on the grounds of the villa, Stratilia is playing games with her son when Tindaro finally comes around after she knocked him out in the previous episode. He is still madly in love with her but is disappointed, thinking she must have a husband if she has a child. However, Stratilia corrects him and says Jacopo's father is dead, and it is clear she is talking about Leonardo, the late master of the villa.

Stratilia has to go to work at the villa and leaves Tindaro and Jacopo to get to know one another... they soon are getting on like a house on fire, with Tindaro seeming to have found someone on his wavelength at last!

Jacopo is the true heir to Villa Santa. (Image credit: Netflix)

Out in the woods, Filomena and Licisca are terrified as they're jumped on by bandits who tie them up (one of which is played by former EastEnders star Ricky Champ!). They try to escape by attempting to kill them, but it all goes wrong and just when it looks like they're doomed, men come along on horseback and kill the bandits. The women think their luck is taking a turn, however, the men on horseback take Filomena and Licisca as their own hostages, taking them to a settlement down the road. While there they get themselves into a pickle with the monk who appears to be in charge and soon they are sentenced to death.

Just as they are about to have their heads chopped off, Filomena confesses to Licisca that they are actually sisters and share the same father. Before Licisca has time to process this news they narrowly manage to escape death and run away as a fight breaks out between the men. They get away on horseback but while Filomena is unscathed, Licisca is injured by an arrow in her leg.

Meanwhile, Sirisco and his duck are on the road when he bumps into an old friend who introduces him to his friends and family... they are all really poor and starving, but are happy, and that amazes Sirisco. Wondering how they can be so content despite having nothing, he announces he is going to take them back to Villa Santa where there is plenty of food for everyone.

Stratilia finds herself in a bit of pickle. (Image credit: Netflix)

Back at the villa Tindaro accidentally lets Pampinea see Jacopo and she quickly works out who he is and that he is the rightful heir to the villa. She tells Misia that she has a plan to still get her hands on the villa and reveals in the process that she actually isn't pregnant at all.

She plans to treat Jacopo like the nobleman that he is and goes to see Stratilia, branding her a witch for entrapping Leonardo and tries to burn her at the stake for her 'crimes' - apparently all a plan to get Jacopo's mother out of the picture.

As all this is happening Filomena and Licisca return to the villa at the same time as Sirisco and his new friends. They hear the commotion of Pampinea trying to kill Stratilia as Tindaro tries to save her and proposes at the same time. Despite the fact she is facing death, Stratilia turns down his proposal and soon she is saved by her friends.

The tables are then turned on Pampinea who Sirisco claims is the real witch and she tries to run away before anyone can hurt her.

With all the commotion going on in the villa gardens, no one hears Panfilo who has arrived in tears to tell everyone that his beloved Neifile has passed away from the Black Death.

All episode of The Decameron are available to stream worldwide on Netflix now.