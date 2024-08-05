The Decameron episode 7 recap: who does Filomena fall in love with?

The Decameron on Netflix is a dark comedy series set in 1348 that follows a group of misfits trying to wait out the Black Death in the Italian countryside. There, they hope to wait out the deadly pandemic by enjoying a lavish holiday but as social rules wear thin, their wine-fuelled romp descends into a fight for survival.

Here is everything that happened in episode 7...

The penultimate episode of the series opens with Pampinea running through the gardens at night, still being chased by Sirisco who is claiming she is the witch after she tried to burn Stratilia at the stake.

As Pampinea hides in the villa, Sirisco and his new group of friends hunt for her and Filomena and Misia are reunited after days apart. Misia tells Fimomena that she killed Ruggiero on Pampinea's orders and Fimomena is quick to point out that she is being used by her boss and that she needs to break herself free from Pampinea's spell.

Meanwhile, Stratilia finds Jacopo and tells him they are leaving the villa, determined to get away from the arguing and backstabbing. Her son is reluctant to leave Tindaro, who he says is his new friend. Tindaro proposes again to Stratilia but she turns him down, claiming she doesn't need him or his wealth.

As Stratilia and Jacopo go to pack their bags, Licisca asks for them to fetch Dioneo as she still has the arrow embedded in her thigh. She's shocked when Stratilia tells her that he died from the plague while she was away from the villa, and instead, it is Stratilia who helps her get the arrow out and bandages her leg up.

As the women talk, they both comment on their failed romances with Tindaro. Licisca admits that their engagement was fake and that she's never had feelings for him, while Stratilia tells Licisca that she also doesn't love him. However, what neither of the women realizes is that he has overheard every word and goes to his room to mix up a potion to take his own life.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stratilia tells Jacopo they're leaving. (Image credit: Netflix)

Elsewhere, Filomena and Misia confess their feelings for one another and they sleep together in the kitchen... but they have no idea that Pampinea, who everyone is still looking for, is hiding in a trunk and has seen everything. Later, the women agree to live together in Florence when the Black Death is over, and Pampinea is fuming that her hold on Misia is weakening.

While Stratilia and Jacopo prepare to leave, Jacopo tells his mum that he doesn't understand why they should leave when the villa once belonged to his father, and Stratilia has a change of heart, realizing they should be claiming what is theirs and not running away. They head back into the villa with a new gusto, and soon Stratilia is trying on all of Pampinea's fancy clothes and announces herself as the lady of the house from now on.

Panfilo is still devastated that his beloved Neifile has passed away and when he finds Tindaro passed out on the stairs (with his rubbish suicide attempt having gone very badly!) the pair argue about who is the most lonely and it ends in a fight. Panfilo wins the fight and walks out, leaving Licisca, who is still recovering from having the arrow pulled from her leg, to look after her former fiance.

Filomena and Misia are in love. (Image credit: Netflix)

The pair talk in the garden and come to a stalemate about their doomed engagement, with Licisca admitting freedom is all she has ever wanted, while Tindaro never wants to be alone and says he dreams of finding someone to love him. Also out in the garden, Panfilo meets the handsome messenger who he slept with earlier in the series and he tells him he brings bad news because mercenaries are coming to the villa and they're all in grave danger.

Panfilo goes to tell the rest of the villa guests and they all agree that without an army, the only way they can get rid of the mercenaries is to pay them off. As no one has any money of great worth, they all agree that they need to use Pampinea's dowry that she was meant to give to Leonardo, making the need to hunt her down even greater.

They finally find her but she won't hand the gems over, claiming that she doesn't know where they are. Convinced she is lying, the gang marches her out of the villa, but as Misia goes to hug her goodbye, she secretly gives Pampinea her dowry before making a show of throwing her out of the front door.

Stratilia is the new lady of the house. (Image credit: Netflix)

With Pampinea gone, everyone turns their attention to grieving Panfilo who remembers Neifile and as they talk about those they have lost, Filomena and Licisca talk about the fact they are sisters. Licisca tries to find it in her heart to forgive Filomena for her lies, but just when it looks like she might be softening, Filomena admits that she left their dying father at home and lied that he was already dead to make Licisca leave Florence. Licisca is fuming and marches out of the villa, adamant that she is never coming back.

On the way out Licisca sees Pampinea crouching in the garden, swallowing her gems so that she can hide them... but Licisca works out what she is doing and takes the rest off her, walking away and keeping them. But, before she can get very far, she reaches the villa gates and sees the mercenaries, and they don't look like a friendly bunch!

All episode of The Decameron are available to stream worldwide on Netflix now.