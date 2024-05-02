The Idea of You ending explained: do Solène and Hayes end up together?

The Idea of You tells the story of divorcee Solène Marchand (Anne Hathaway), a 40 year old art gallery owner who falls for 24 year old boyband heartthrob Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine).

Their love story kicks off when Solène’s ex-husband Daniel (Reid Scott) backs out of taking their daughter Izzy (Ella Rubin) and her friends to Coachella Music Festival in California for a meet and greet with world famous boyband, August Moon.

Solène is forced to abandon her solo camping trip and take them instead after Daniel heads off on a business trip.

Backstage at the event, Solène meets Hayes Campbell, the band’s handsome and charismatic lead singer, after accidentally walking into his trailer thinking it's a public bathroom.

Their chemistry is undeniable and the pair embark on a passionate, secret affair where they romance in fancy restaurants, luxury hotels, concert venues and private jets during the European leg of his tour.

But when the reality of Hayes’ fame and the public scrutiny of their age-gap relationship impacts her life, Solène must decide if she can continue living the dream.

So, do Solène and Hayes end up together? Here's what happens at the end of The Idea of You...

Their whirlwind romance is the last thing Solène expects and it gives her a new lease of life, especially when society says she's going to disappear.

Everything seems perfect as Hayes and Solène travel around Europe together for August Moon's tour, all while hiding their romance from the paparazzi.

As the band and their girlfriends take time out of the tour to relax in a villa in France, Solène hides her insecurities of being around the younger crowd and is uncomfortable by the barrage of questions surrounding their relationship.

Their romance is shattered when Hayes' bandmate and the other girlfriends make a comment about his playboy ways. They joke about how Hayes was in love with a Swedish actress and dedicated the same song to her as he did for Solène.

Still hurt from the betrayal of her ex-husband, Solène breaks up with Hayes and admits she got swept up with the idea of him, leaving him devastated. Hayes asks if she is ashamed of him because she has hidden their romance from her friends and family, and she agrees.

Back home, Solène is heartbroken over their split, but she's horrified when their relationship has been outed by the press and published online. She reluctantly goes online and sees a hateful article calling her a "cougar" along with a picture of her and Hayes on the beach that was secretly taken by a photographer.

When a mortified Solène goes to pick up her daughter Izzy from summer camp, she tries to hide from the horde of people giving her unwanted attention.

Sparks fly between Solène and Hayes when they first meet each other. (Image credit: Alisha Wetherill/Prime)

Izzy confronts Solène over her lies and during a heart-to-heart, she encourages her mom to rekindle her relationship with Hayes.

Solène apologizes to Hayes for her behavior and they start dating again. They warn Izzy about the firestorm of attention they will receive, but she assures them that she's ready to handle it and is fully supportive of their relationship.

Hayes and Solène's relationship is met with disdain from Daniel. Meanwhile, the paparazzi and reporters are constantly waiting outside Solène's home and art gallery.

Solène becomes overwhelmed with the media swarm and hate she's receiving for dating Hayes. On top of that, Izzy is getting bullied at school.

Solène and Hayes start dating despite being in the public eye. (Image credit: Prime)

Solène ends her relationship with Hayes as it is affecting Izzy, who is her main priority. Desperate to save their relationship, Hayes offers to quit the band, but Solène tells him that it will just make the situation worse.

Later that night, Hayes visits Solène and they confess their love to each other as they share a final kiss. They agree to revisit their relationship in five years and be open to other chances at happiness.

The movie jumps five years ahead, with Solène and Hayes thriving in their own separate lives. Solène's relationship with Izzy is back on good terms and Hayes has gone on to pursue a solo career.

While watching TV, Solène sees an older Hayes performing a song inspired by their romance on The Graham Norton Show. In his interview with host Graham Norton, Hayes says that he's been touring nonstop and is planning to take a break in L.A. to see someone.

Solène is in her art gallery when she hears a quiet conversation and is stunned to see Hayes standing there. The movie ends with Solène and Hayes smiling at each other as they lock eyes for the first time in five years.

The Idea of You is available to watch on Prime Video now.