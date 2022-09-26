The Rookie: five questions viewers are asking about the new season

It’s the fall TV season and The Rookie season 5 is triumphantly here, with excited viewers expecting a drama-packed series. Having followed the LAPD crime fighters through season four, fans have questions that they hope to get answered in this new batch of episodes.

Here are the top five questions on viewers’ minds.

1. Will John get to take the test to become FTO?

Alan Tudyk and Nathan Fillion, The Rookie (Image credit: ABC/Raymond Liu)

After John Nolan got elected union representative for his station, he was excited to get to work to bring about change. Oblivious to the politics of the situation, John worked with a local politician to launch a mental health program to support civilians with mental health issues, thereby minimizing their contact with law enforcement. By doing this without the blessing of the police union president, John got blacklisted and his attempt to take the training officer’s exam was sabotaged. Fans are looking to see if he gets to take the exam in season five and get his much-deserved promotion.

2. Will John and Bailey take the next step in their relationship?

Nathan Fillion and Jenna Dewan, The Rookie (Image credit: ABC)

John and Bailey’s relationship has endured a lot. From Bailey’s initial hesitancy to get involved to her narcissistic ex-husband who almost ruined her life, the two have overcome their share of difficulties. Without deliberate effort, they end up living together and John has even talked with his son about the possibility of getting married. Will season five bring another wedding? Fans will have to wait and see.

3. Will Tim and Lucy get together?

Eric Winter and Melissa O'Neil, The Rookie season 5 (Image credit: ABC/Raymond Liu)

Tim and Lucy grew close during Lucy’s training period. They have amazing chemistry and a shorthand that serves them well in the field. Lucy at times seems uncomfortable with the thought of Tim getting serious with his girlfriend.

When they were assigned an undercover job where they were a couple, Tim and Lucy decide to practice kissing before the start of the assignment. Both of them are surprised by the intensity of their physical reaction, and things got weird between them. There’s an unspoken agreement to not discuss the awakened feelings unearthed by the kiss. In season five, fans want to know, will Tim break up with his girlfriend and pursue a relationship with Lucy?

4. How will Angela adjust to Wesley joining the District attorney’s office as a prosecutor?

Alyssa Diaz and Shawn Ashmore, The Rookie season 5 (Image credit: ABC/Raymond Liu)

After the suspension was lifted from Angela’s husband’s law license, he spent a lot of time defending poor minority clients. He was often frustrated when he saw how the justice system disproportionately disadvantages the poor. In one episode his frustration surfaced in front of his mother who encouraged him to become a prosecutor and change the system from within.

He broached the topic with Angela who gave her support. How will Wesley adjust to being the prosecutor and not the defender? Will his bleeding heart affect his decisions in prosecuting the criminals that Angela ultimately arrests?

5. How will Nyla adjust to being a detective after childbirth?

Mekia Cox, The Rookie (Image credit: ABC)

Season four ended with Officer Nyla Harper still heavily pregnant and requesting to stay on as a detective instead of patrol after maternity leave. Nyla mentioned having complications with her first pregnancy. Will this delivery go smoothly? She will be partnered with Angela, also a young mother. Fans are excited to see how the mommy detective duo tackle their jobs as crime fighters while raising a family.

For answers to all these questions and more, be sure to catch new episodes of The Rookie live on ABC on Sundays at 10 pm ET/PT. Episodes become available to stream the next day on Hulu.