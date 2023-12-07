TV & Satellite Week Christmas 2023 bumper issue cover and on-sale date revealed

Christmas is coming... which means it's almost time for the amazing 2023 TV & Satellite Week double issue to hit the shops!

This year's TV & Satellite Week double issue will be on sale across the country from Tuesday, December 12, 2023 (even earlier in some places!), with lots of cracking features on all the season's biggest stars and shows, covering two weeks of festive TV.

This year's TV & Satellite Week double issue will be on sale across the country from Tuesday, December 12, 2023 (even earlier in some places!), with lots of cracking features on all the season's biggest stars and shows, covering two weeks of festive TV.

Christmas TV this year will include the Doctor Who Christmas Special 2023, which sees Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday team up for their first adventure.

(Image credit: Future)

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a jolly Santa Claus on the cover of TV & Satellite Week’s bumper Christmas issue to welcome readers to a 14-day feast of sparkling festive viewing.

This year’s enchanting image was created by Spanish illustrator Fernando Juarez, a specialist in magical storybook figures, who conjured up our friendly and twinkle-eyed Father Christmas from his studio in Madrid.

We caught up with Fernando for a mince pie and a chat to hear how he created our very special Christmas cover star…

How do you go about creating your illustrations? "I always start doing a few sketches of the character in different shapes and styles. In this case, I showed TV & Satellite Week three different types of Santa Claus, and they chose one with some details of another. I then refined the final character and completed the whole illustration with the background and light."

How would you describe your artistic style? "My artistic style and that of all artists, I guess, is usually inspired by the artists who influenced you at the beginning of your career. In my case, it was English artist Alan Lee, who has illustrated wonderful editions of JRR Tolkien’s work, including 'The Lord of the Rings'. Alan also worked with Brian Froud to illustrate the famous 1970s book 'Faeries' that fell into my hands when I was a student. That, together with the work of filmmaker Tim Burton, has shaped my way of illustrating. Obviously, over the years I have been nourished by the work of other great artists including the new ones that are coming out today."

What materials do you use for your illustrations? "I usually make pencil sketches at first and years ago I worked with watercolour. Nowadays I only work digitally because it is usually the fastest way of working when you are faced with a tight deadline. I’ll draw in pencil to establish a raw composition, which I then scan and digitally paint in Photoshop."

Is Father Christmas a tradition in Spain, or do children still receive their presents from the Three Kings? "Both holidays have been celebrated for years now, and children in Spain have gained from it! Santa brings presents on Christmas Eve, at the beginning of the holiday, while the Three Kings deliver their gifts at the end — so they are not at odds. As a result, some children get gifts on both 25 December 25 and 6 January!"

How do you celebrate Christmas? "Always with my family. My children are grown up now, but we all still love these celebrations."

Are you a fan of any British TV shows? "Living in Spain, it is difficult to have access to British television, but there are lots of series that I like a lot, including The IT Crowd, Black Books, and of course the classic Monty Python’s Flying Circus."