What is Me Time about? What happens at the end of the movie? All your questions answered

What Me Time about and how does it end?

Warning! Contains spoilers for Me Time

Me Time sees comedian Kevin Hart join forces with Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg for this summer blockbuster that has just landed on Netflix.

The comedy follows devoted stay-at-home dad Sonny Fisher (Kevin Hart) who enjoys his first “me time” in years while his wife and kids are away. He reunites with his party-loving old friend Huck (Mark Wahlberg) for a wild adventure which soon gets out of hand for the usually straight-laced dad.

But what is Me Time about and what happens at the end? We've got all the much-needed answers to your questions!

What is the movie Me Time about?

Me Time focuses on Sonny, a dedicated stay-at-home dad to his two children, Ava (Amentii Sledge) and Dashiell (Che Tafari) with his wife, Maya (Regina Hall).

He lives a regular life carrying out the usual dad duties and constantly volunteers at the school, but he’s strict when it comes to his kid’s education.

But, after his wife and kids decide to go on a spring break vacation without him, the family man decides to shake things up by calling up his hard-partying friend Hank to have some rare “me time.”

After taking up Hank’s invitation to celebrate his birthday, things soon spiral out of control and Sonny’s normal monotonous life is turned upside down.

The Fisher family. (Image credit: Saeed Adyani/Netflix © 2022)

Where did they film Me Time?

Almost all of the filming for Me Time took place in Los Angeles, California at Sunset Gower Studios.

Outside of the studio, the cast and crew also filmed at Long Beach and Hollywood.

Is Me Time Rated R?

Me Time is rated R as it includes risque jokes, sexual humor, partial nudity and profanity.

What happens at the end of Me Time?

After the eventful party, a sorry Sonny apologizes to Maya for breaking into her colleague Armando’s house and running over his tortoise.

Sonny then goes to Armando’s house to apologize where he reassures him that Maya is just his best friend and he doesn’t need to worry about him.

Meanwhile, at the school, it’s the night of the talent show where Dash is preparing to play the keyboard on stage.

When his performance goes wrong, Sonny can’t stop himself from jumping on stage and trying to help his son.

An annoyed Dash shouts at Sonny for making him play the instrument and tells him that he hates piano, which triggers Sonny to do an apologetic speech about his recent antics.

Huck and Sonny caused a lot of trouble on their wild adventure. (Image credit: SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2022)

Dash then impresses the audience with his stand-up comedy performance and Maya and Sonny reunite after Sonny blew their life savings and nearly ended their marriage.

Huck then turns from manchild to a mature adult once Sonny pays him a visit to tell him not to follow his fantasy of being the most eligible bachelor like George Clooney.

The pair decide to start their own production company called Dembo/Fisher Productions to pay back the money, meanwhile Maya launches her own architecture firm.

It’s not long before the two best friends shoot to popularity and have a successful business.

Me Time is available to watch now on Netflix.