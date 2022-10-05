Where was Heartbreak High filmed? Locations revealed for the Netflix reboot

Heartbreak High, the Netflix reboot of the Australian 90s cult show is going down a storm with viewers.

Set in the modern Hartley High School, the highly addictive drama follows Gen Z teen Amerie, who finds herself a social outcast when her ‘sex map’, detailing all the hook-ups amongst her classmates is discovered. Shunned by her best friend Harper, Amerie joins forces with misfits Quinn and Darren to try and rebuild her ruined reputation.

Created by Hannah Carroll Chapman, Heartbreak High has been praised for its realistic representation of modern teenhood in Australia, in a way never seen before.

But where was the series filmed? Is Hartley High a real-life school? And the question on every fan's lips: will there be a second series on Netflix? Luckily, we've got the answers...

Where was Heartbreak High filmed?

Following in the footsteps of the original series, the reboot of Heartbreak High was shot entirely in Australia, particularly the state of New South Wales, which is located on the east coast of the country.

Many of the key scenes were filmed in and around two cities called Maroubra and Matraville, both of which are situated in the eastern suburbs of Sydney.

As the capital city of New South Wales and with its famous landmarks, Sydney is a favourite destination for tourists and has been the chosen location for Hollywood blockbusters such as The Great Gatsby, The Wolverine and The Matrix.

Is Hartley High a real school?

Hartley High is at the epicenter of all the drama, and everyone wants to know — is it a real school? The answer is no. Just like the 90s series of Heartbreak High, the real-life Maroubra Bay High School in Maroubra, New South Wales was used as the filming location and transformed into Hartley High.

Filming for the series was said to have taken place over four months, starting in November 2021 and wrapping in February 2022.

Heartbreak High was shot entirely in Australia. (Image credit: Netflix )

How can I watch Heartbreak High?

The 2022 reboot of Heartbreak High was created by Hannah Carroll Chapman, and viewers can watch it on Netflix, now.

As an extra treat, Netflix are also giving fans the chance to revisit the original series, with all seven seasons (that’s a whopping total of 210 episodes!) of Heartbreak High available to stream on-demand.

How many seasons of Heartbreak High are there?

Currently, there is only one series of the Netflix reboot, but excited shippers of the show are already calling out for it to be recommissioned.

The original Heartbreak High ran for seven series, between 1994 and 1999. And during those five years aired a staggering 210 episodes.

Fans have called for a second season of Heartbreak High. (Image credit: Netflix )

How many episodes of Heartbreak High are there?

There are eight episodes in the Netflix reboot of Heartbreak High.

Is Heartbreak High returning for a second series?

It’s still too early for fans to know whether the first series has done well enough to get the nod from Netflix for a second season. Renewal from the streaming giant depends on high ratings and a positive response, but the early signs are very promising.

Following its release on 14 September, Heartbreak High placed in Netflix's Global Top 10 chart, racking up over 18 million hours in views in its first week alone.

Rumors are swirling that Netflix has given the go-ahead for a second season, but an official statement from the company is yet to be released.