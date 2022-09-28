Where was Lou filmed? Locations revealed for the Netflix movie

Wondering where Lou was filmed? You've come to the right place as we're going to uncover which locations you can see in the Netflix movie.

In Lou, we follow the titular character (played by Allison Janney) and her neighbor and tenant Hannah (Jurnee Smollett) as the two go off in search of Hannah's missing daughter who is kidnapped during a bad storm.

The movie takes place in a remote community featuring woodland areas and a beach, so it's no surprise fans are wondering where the Netflix movie was filmed, as there are definitely some picturesque locations amid all the drama.

So read on to find out more about Lou's locations, including some behind-the-scenes photos that the stars shared on their social media while filming.

Where was Lou filmed?

Lou was filmed in Vancouver, Canada, and the surrounding British Columbia area. There was a lot of rainfall on set as viewers got to witness, so it wasn't particularly glamorous with lots of outdoor shoots, and the actors had a heatwave to deal with.

Speaking to ScreenRant, star Allison Janney said: "I also appreciated that there was a huge heat wave going on in Vancouver, where we shot this, so being wet felt kind of great. There were times when we were freezing, but most of the time during the day, it was like, ‘Thank God. Turn the water on.’ It was really nice."

Allison Janney also shared an update to her Instagram, which showed some signs saying One Way, Gators, Swamp and Woods, which she tagged "set life", giving fans some insights into what it was like behind the scenes.

In addition to this, the scenes at the end of the movie which took place on the beach were filmed at the Ucluelet Peninsula, a Municipality in Canada, according to Victoria News.

Apparently, Ucluelet’s Pioneer Boatworks was converted into a hardware store, and The Crow’s Nest, Ucluelet’s longest-running store, was turned into a bank during the filming of Lou.

Amphitrite Point Lighthouse at Ucluelet Peninsula. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria News adds that the film’s publicist Lorraine Jamison: "The filmmakers selected Ucluelet as a location because of the location’s unique beauty and magnificent coastline."

So there you have it, here are the main filming locations for Netflix's Lou, which is available to stream on-demand right now.