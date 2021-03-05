Who are Gogglebox stars Pete and Sophie? Well, their Gogglebox legends!

Gogglebox 2021 is here, and siblings Pete and Sophie Sandiford are continuing to make the nation laugh with their witty remarks and array of weird and wonderful mugs.

Their close relationship has made them a fan favourite over the years, after first becoming part of the Gogglebox cast in 2018.

But there's a lot you might not know about the hilarious duo, such as their actual jobs, where they come from, and how much money they earn on the factual programme. Here's what you need to know...

Who are Gogglebox stars Pete and Sophie?

Gogglebox siblings Pete and Sophie Sandiford live in Blackpool, and Pete is two years older than his sister Sophie.

What do Peter and Sophie do for a living?

Despite their TV success, both work regular day jobs when they're not casting a critical eye on the latest entertainment. Sophie works as a shop window dresser and Pete has a job in the insurance industry.

Do they get paid for their work on Gogglebox?

Yes, Pete and Sophie receive payment for their Gogglebox work. Each family who appears on the show receives, it's been claimed, £1,500 a month and they split the amount between them at their own discretion. As regulars on the show, they have to commit to 12 hours of filming a week, which is split across two six-hour shifts.

Do they have social media?

Yes, Pete and Sophie are very active on social media much to the delight of Gogglebox fans. The siblings can be found on Twitter at @PeteandSophie and @Petesandiford or on Instagram at @sophiesandiford1 and @sandifordpete.

What else should we know about Pete and Sophie?

Recently, Pete announced some very happy news on Gogglebox. He is engaged to his girlfriend Paige Yeomans, and discussed the engagement on the recent episode. Sophie asked: "Do you feel any different now that you’ve got engaged?" and Pete replied: “Yeah, I think. I feel like an even bigger responsibility. I don’t know why. I’m going to have a wife.”

Gogglebox continues on C4.