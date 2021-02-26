Gogglebox cast — everything you need to know about the armchair critics

The Siddiquis are just three of Gogglebox's armchair critics.

The Gogglebox cast of armchair TV critics have become huge stars.

Gogglebox 2021 starts on Friday 26 February on Channel 4, after being away from our screens since the 2020 Christmas special. But our favourite reviewers are finally back to critique this year's most popular TV shows and some not so popular!.

Whether you're new to the series or you're a fan, we're sure there's plenty of things you didn't know about the Goggleboxers.

As Gogglebox returns to its 9pm slot on Channel 4, here's everything you need to know about the cast from newbies Anne and Ken to siblings Pete and Sophie...

Meet the Googlebox cast for the 2021 series

Pete and Sophie

Who they are: Pete and Sophie Sandiford are siblings from Blackpool, and have been keeping the nation entertained since 2018. They have two other siblings, Harry and Lucy, but they have not appeared on screen.

Their jobs: Sophie is a shop window dresser and Pete works in the insurance industry, the pair both work regularly despite appearing on Gogglebox.

Social media: Instagram: @sophiesandiford1 and @sandifordpete.

Twitter: @PeteandSophie and @Petesandiford.

The Siddiquis

Who they are: Derby based brothers Baasit, Umar and their dad Sid are regulars on the show. Sometimes other sibling Raza and their mum appears to offer commentary too, and the family are much-loved by Gogglebox fans.

Their jobs: Sid is now retired, but he qualified as a Power Engineer from the University of Derby and previously worked for the NHS for 37 years. Son Umar also works for the NHS, and is a Biomedical Scientist in Microbiology at the Royal Derby Hospital. Meanwhile, Baasit is a teacher in a secondary school.

Social media: Instagram: @thesiddiquis

Twitter: @goggleboxsid, @baasitsiddiqui, @umarksiddiqui

Ellie and Izzi

Who they are: Ellie and Izzi are sisters from Leeds, and first joined Gogglebox in 2015. They've been on the show ever since and share some serious banter and a love of food, which many viewers can relate to!

Their jobs: Izzi is a mum-of-two and sister Ellie is a hairdresser.

Social media: Instagram: @ellie__warner and @izziwarner

Twitter: @ellieandizzi

Giles and Mary

Who they are: Quirky couple Giles and Mary have been married for 30 years, and live at a cottage in Wiltshire. They affectionately call each other "nutty" because they both find each other 'a bit mad'. They have two adult daughters. They're perhaps the best known members of the Gogglebox cast.

Their jobs: Giles is an artist and Mary is the Spectator’s resident agony aunt, making them a very creative couple!

Social media: None

Jenny and Lee

Who they are: Filming inside a caravan in Hull, Jenny and Lee are definite fan favourites. Some have speculated that they're married or related, but they're actually just very good friends.

Their jobs: It's not clear what the duo do for a living, but they did meet when Jenny was the landlady of a pub where Lee was a regular customer.

Social media: Twitter: @Leegogglebox

Amira and Iqra

Who they are: Amira and Iqra are best friends from London, and joined the show in season 10. They're often seen with their cat and have infectious giggles!

Their jobs: Not much is known about either of their personal lives, and their jobs have not been publicly revealed.

Social media: Instagram: @amira_gogglebox

Twitter: @Amirasrota and @JustIqs

Anne and Ken

Who they are: Joining the cast for the first time this season, Anne and Ken are from Country Durham and have been married for 50 years.

Their jobs: We don't know much about this Gogglebox couple just yet, but we might learn more about the new couple as the series goes on. Let's hope they become a key part of the Gogglebox cast!

Social media: Unknown

The Malones

Who they are: The Malones are one of Gogglebox's longest serving families, and have been on the show since season four. They're lovers of massive food portions and are frequently joined by the family dogs.

However, Tom Jnr has recently stepped down from the series and will no longer appear on episodes. He posted a tweet with his statement thanking Channel 4 for the opportunity to be on the programme.

Their jobs: Tom Sr is a lorry driver, and mum Julie is a receptionist. Tom Jnr is a freelance model and street dance choreographer.

Social media: Twitter: @TheMalonesGB

Dave and Shirley

Who they are: Welsh couple Dave and Shirley have been married for 40 years and have two children. They joined the show in 2015 and it looks like they're here to stay for the time being!

Their jobs: Dave is a cleaner in a factory and Shirley works in retail.

Social media: Twitter: @DaveAndShirley

The Plummers

Who they are: The Plummer brothers joined Gogglebox in series eight, and they've been on our screens since then. The brothers are sports mad with a particular interest in football.

Their jobs: Tristan is a winger for Hereford FC, Twaine plays for Bradford Town, and Tremaine is a chef.

Social media: Twitter: @thegoggleboxbros

Instagram: @trissy101, @twaineaplummer, @trem_vi