Gogglebox 2021 — start date, reviewers, shows, and everything you need to know

Gogglebox 2021 is just around the corner, and we'll be able to join TV fans across the UK as they offer commentary on popular programmes. Expect plenty of laughs, scathing comments, and strong opinions as these lovable households return to tell us what they really think about recent TV shows.

The last time we saw the Gogglebox stars was in a Christmas special, but they're finally back to bring some much needed joy to our Friday nights.

Here's what we know so far...

When is Gogglebox 2021 back on Channel 4?

New Gogglebox 2021 episodes will begin on Friday February 26 at 9pm on Channel 4, where the much-loved programme will enter its 17th season. Previously It's A Sin had taken that evening slot where all five episodes of Russell T. Davies' drama were broadcast.

Gogglebox will be available on All4 after broadcast, and viewers can also watch previous seasons on demand too.

WE’RE BACK! 🎉🎉Join us for BRAND NEW #Gogglebox this Friday 9pm on @Channel4 📺👀 pic.twitter.com/fwmvL1PBrKFebruary 24, 2021 See more

Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Which 'Gogglebox' stars are returning?

Some of our Gogglebox favourites have confirmed their return, with both Lee and Jenny and Pete and Sophie taking to Twitter to tease that they'll be in the new season. But there's a chance we might see some brand new faces, so stay tuned for the first episode to see who'll be taking part!

GOGGLEBOX IS BACK 👏👏👏see ya all next Friday 😘x pic.twitter.com/1eWqGYI3EiFebruary 20, 2021 See more

Me and @PeteandSophie can’t wait to be back, only 7 more sleeps to go! 🕺💃🥳 https://t.co/oL8MHW0wfgFebruary 19, 2021 See more

What shows will appear on Gogglebox?

Each season, Gogglebox stars focus on topical shows, so it's likely we'll see some very familiar programmes this season.

We know the first episode will see the gang review It’s A Sin, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Married at First Sight Australia, Snakes in the City and Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance.

Previous shows reviewed have included The Great British Bake Off, Netflix's Ratched, First Dates, and Made in Chelsea. So it seems there's not a lot of things that's off limits for our Goggleboxers!