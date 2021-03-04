Who are Jenny and Lee in Gogglebox?

Well, Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee have been on the Channel 4 programme since 2014, and their antics have made them much-loved members of the cast. The duo are famous for filming from Lee's caravan in Hull, and they're always winding each other up as they offer up commentary on the latest entertainment.

But there's been lots of misconceptions around Gogglebox cast members Jenny and Lee, such as how they know each other, if they're related, and what they do for a living. Here's what you need to know...

Who are Jenny and Lee?

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley met 21 years ago, when Lee was a regular customer in Jenny's pub The Crown Inn in Paull, East Yorkshire. It's not entirely sure what the pair do for work now, or if Jenny is still the landlady of The Crown Inn. Each week they appear in Lee's caravan to chat about TV.

So, Jenny and Lee aren't related?

No! Despite some rumours, Jenny and Lee are best friends and are not related at all. Some fans had speculated they were married, or even family, but the the duo are just very close friends. Jenny is married to husband Ray and Lee has been with partner Steve for over 20 years.

What are their social media accounts?

Like many Gogglebox stars, Jenny and Lee have a joint Twitter account where they share a behind the scenes look at life inside the caravan. Their Twitter account is @leegogglebox which seems to mainly be used by Lee. They also have an Instagram account which is @jennyandlee_gogglebox.

Gogglebox 2021 continues on C4. The new series has already seen the cast talk about Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and C4's huge hit drama It's A Sin.