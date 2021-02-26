Who are Anne and Ken on Gogglebox? And when do they join old favourites like Giles and Mary?

So, who are Anne and Ken on Gogglebox? That's the question on everyone's lips! Indeed, they're so new Channel 4 hasn't released an official picture yet!

Gogglebox 2021 starts on Friday February 26 on Channel 4 at 9pm, and they'll be welcoming a very familiar cast. But in addition to the regulars, there's a new couple joining the programme for its 17th season. A trailer was shared across social media, which saw some fan favourites, as well as new couple Anne and Ken.

But who are the latest members of the Gogglebox family? Where are they from and what do we know about them? Here's everything we know so far...

Who are Anne and Ken on Gogglebox?

We've only seen a brief glimpse of Anne and Ken so far, but we do know they've been married for 50 years. In the couple's debut on the show, Ken presents Anne with a bouquet of 50 roses, one for every year they’ve been married. So it seems he's a bit of a romantic!

Anne however, joked that she hadn't got him anything in return, saying "you've got me and that's all you need". It seems like we should expect plenty of humour from this couple!

They were first introduced earlier this month, and fans have already reacted positively to the newcomers. One tweet read: "I like Anne already."

Where are Anne and Ken from?

Anne and Ken are from County Durham, in the North East of England. They'll join Abbie and Georgia and former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt, who also hail from that area. Moffatt went on to appear on I'm a Celeb and left Gogglebox in 2016.

What will they be watching?

So far we've got a pretty good indication of what our Gogglebox cast will be watching this season. We know the first episode will feature It’s A Sin, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Married at First Sight Australia, Snakes in the City and Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance.

Ken and Anne will give their thoughts on an ITV news story about Meghan Markle too, with Anne saying: “She maybe just doesn’t like England or Great Britain," and Ken responding: “Why? Nothing wrong with it… except for the weather.”