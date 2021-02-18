Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance — start date, premise and everything you need to know

Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance is a new BBC game show, presented by none other than celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

This marks the first game show he's ever presented, as he's normally known for work on cooking shows like Hell's Kitchen and Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares.

Speaking about the series, Gordon says: "This is going to be truly epic. It is such an intense game with so much jeopardy to win big and lose even bigger, where the difference between failure and success is always in the balance.

"I’m so happy to be working with the fantastic team at the BBC and cannot wait to get in the studio and start stacking those gold bars!"

Here's everything you need to know about the new game show...

When is Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance on BBC1?

Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance starts Wednesday 24 February on BBC1 at 9pm. There'll be nine episodes in total, airing across three consecutive nights for three weeks. So that's your game show fix sorted!

How does Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance work?

According to the BBC, Bank Balance is "a high-stakes, high-pressure game show where contestants test their poise, precision, knowledge, and nerve to succeed to build themselves a fortune - or see it come crashing down in an instant.”

They haven't released a full rundown of the format, but judging by the trailer it involves contestants balancing bars on a tipping table, implying there's a chance they'll fall off and participants will walk away with nothing. There'll also be questions, which will presumably ramp up the pressure even more.

Kate Phillips, Controller of Entertainment Commissioning, adds: “Bank Balance is a great format where contestants need to balance nerve with knowledge. And Gordon will be a formidable and unforgettable host."

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the BBC released an official trailer which gives us a glimpse at how Bank Balance will work. In it, Gordon Ramsay jokingly says he promises not to swear, be mean or shout at people, then there's clips of him doing all three!

We also get a first look at the question categories, which features examples such as Australia, Kids TV, Film Stars, Astrology and Kings. So general knowledge is essential for this one!

