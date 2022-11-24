Sir Bugaboo entered Fright Night on The Masked Singer with hopes of scaring away the competition, but in the end both Sir Bugaboo and Scarecrow were blown away by reigning champion Snowstorm .

So who is Sir Bugaboo on The Masked Singer? Let’s look at the clues!

Who is Sir Bugaboo on The Masked Singer US?

Once he was defeated by Snowstorm after an epic dueling performance of “Somebody Watching Me,” Sir Bugaboo was revealed to be none other than Ray Parker, Jr. Yes, it was highly appropriate for the “Ghostbusters” singer to perform on Fright Night, but he was no match for the mighty Snowstorm.

Who is Sir Bugaboo on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

Sir Bugaboo delighted the audience with his upbeat and thrilling rendition of “Devil with the Blue Dress On” by Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels.

Who is Sir Bugaboo on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

Sir Bugaboo revealed that he likes “trick or treaters” and also that he “won’t change.” The spooky clue was green slime covering a picture of judge Nicole Scherzinger. “Nicole, you and I have jammed before. So I’m just smiling and laughing under this costume.”

Here’s Sir Bugaboo’s clue package: “Did you hear that? It may be scared of you, but I’m used to spooky sounds. It started when I was thrown into a competition with the most monstrous names in the industry. And was told that only one of us would get out with a job. I gave it my best effort, but never dreamed I’d be the one they called. I’m sure glad they did, because my work has earned a permanent place in pop culture. But I have a confession. The whole thing was a lie. I told the world I wasn’t afraid of anything, even a scary movie. But I’m actually terrified of the dark. There’s no night light on The Masked Singer, so tonight I’m putting that fear aside so I can smoke my competition.”

Who is Sir Bugaboo on The Masked Singer US? Theories

The Masked Singer fans were divided about Sir Bugaboo's identity.

My face when the judges don't know who the scarecrow and sir bugaboo were

Sir Bugaboo is Ray Parker Jr.

The judges couldn’t come up with Parker, Jr. either. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Ernie Hudson (so close, Jenny, but not close enough!), Robin Thicke picked Keenan Ivory Wayans, Nicole Scherzinger guessed Randy Jackson and Ken Jeong guessed Jordan Peele.

The Masked Singer finale airs Wednesday, November 30, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.