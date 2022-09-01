Who is The Crabfeeder in House of the Dragon?

*This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of House of the Dragon*

As it turns out, Daemon Targaryen isn’t the only threat to the stability of Westeros, as the second episode of House of the Dragon introduced us to one of our looming bad guys: The Crabfeeder.

This ruthless new threat was namechecked in the first episode, but we got our first glimpse at him (and what he does to his victims) in episode 2. As if Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) didn't pose enough of a threat to the stability of the Targaryen dynasty, now they've got to contend with this mysterious new figure.

Who is The Crabfeeder? And who plays him in the Game of Thrones prequel? Read on to get the lowdown on the newest House of the Dragon baddie.

Who is The Crabfeeder?

Craghas “Crabfeeder” Drahar is first mentioned by name by Lord Corlys Velaryon in a small council meeting in the season premiere. Craghas is a Prince-Admiral from Myr (one of the Free Cities), and he's seized the Stepstones— a series of islands that lie between Westeros and Essos— with his army, the Triarchy, which is an alliance that has been formed amongst several of the Free Cities.

Why's he called the Crabfeeder? Well, that's because his enemies meet a rather gruesome fate. Instead of killing them, Craghas has taken to restraining and leaving his foes on the beaches, where they're eaten by the hordes of crabs.

Lord Corlys worries that the Triarchy are growing in power, though his calls for support go unanswered by King Viserys. Even though they're removing the threat of piracy on the Narrow Sea, seizing the Stepstones means the Triarchy are expanding their territory. At present, they sit in an uneasy alliance with Westeros, one that is being stretched even further by the high tolls he's enforcing on Westeros' ships.

Corlys Velaryon thinks the Crabfeeder poses a huge threat to the Kingdoms' trade routes. (Image credit: HBO/Sky)

By episode 2, (set six months later), we learned Corlys' fears had come true, as The Sea Snake revealed one of the ships attacked by Craghas’ crew was flying his own banner, yet Viserys still refused to send aid as he does not want to go to war with the Free Cities.

The Crabfeeder looks like he'll play a bigger role in the third episode. With Viserys still refusing to combat the rising threat (and after he snubbed his daughter in favor of marrying Alicent Hightower), Lord Corlys stormed off to seek out Daemon Targaryen's help at the end of episode 2, and the pair can be seen in the preview for episode 3 taking the fight right to Craghas together in what looks set to be an epic battle scene.

Who plays The Crabfeeder?

British actor Daniel Scott-Smith plays Craghas Drahar in the Game of Thrones prequel.

Aside from appearing on stage also showed up in Men in Black: International, and is due to appear in the upcoming UK Prime Video original, Jungle.