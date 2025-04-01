Why is DS Norman Potting not in Grace season 5?
DS Norman Potting won't be back when Grace returns to our screens in April
Millions of Grace fans will be disappointed to find out that DS Norman Potting won't be joining the team when the show returns to ITV for a fifth series this spring.
The detective played by Craig Parkinson has become a firm favourite with viewers for his blunt demeanour and old school cop outlook.
The character, who's been alongside DS Roy Grace (John Simm) since the show first aired on ITV in 2021, won't feature at all Grace season 5 — but where has he gone and what happened to him?
We take a closer look...
What happened to DS Norman Potting?
DS Potting developed a close connection with DS Bella Moy (Laura Elphinstone) and in the closing stages of Grace season 4 he confided some worrying personal news to her.
He revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and broke the news to the whole team in the final episode. It was sad news for everyone and Craig Parkinson confirmed the fourth series would be his last in a heartfelt Instagram post.
A post shared by Craig Parkinson (@cparkinson76)
A photo posted by on
In the post, Craig wrote... "After a very happy few years, I’ve made the decision to hand in Norman Potting’s detective badge. The new season of Grace (series four) begins on ITV on 1st September but it will also be my last. It’s been a wonderful experience taking this character from page to screen and updating him for a new audience."
"It’s been a wonderful journey playing Norman Potting, chasing around the streets of Brighton and dangling bad guys off Brighton Pier. I really hope you enjoy this season, it’s been a blast.
"Massive thanks to everyone that’s watched, supported and also those that have said hello when we’ve been filming around Brighton and Hove. New Grace season for you, last one for me. Really hope you enjoy."
Fans were disappointed by Parkinson's announcement, although it seems the decision to leave the show was his and not the show's bosses, as this statement from an ITV spokesperson confirms.
"Both Craig and Norman Potting are so loved by the fans and we would have loved Craig to come back for Grace series 5, but he had made the decision not to return.
"To tie in with Norman's story that ran through series 4, we chose to write series 5 with Norman absent, having made the decision to leave East Sussex Police and go off to fight his illness alone."
Grace season 5 will premiere on ITV1 at 8 pm on Sunday, April 6.
