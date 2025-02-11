Would Ridge actually return to Brooke if she saved his company on The Bold and the Beautiful?
Brooke is working on her own plan to return Forrester Creations to Ridge's family, but will that win him back?
Longtime fans of The Bold and the Beautiful know that Ridge has a long history of going back and forth between Brooke and Taylor. We might as well call him Sandal because he can flip flop with the best of them. Though it seems like he and Brooke are done, we have to wonder if he would (or should) return to her if she manages to get Forrester Creations back to the Forrester family.
At the moment, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is too caught up in his feelings to believe that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) means what she says about getting Forrester Creations back in the hands of the Forrester family. He thinks she betrayed him, not only because she accepted the CEO position but also because she refuses to speak out against Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).
From the start, though, Brooke has been clear that she’s working to restore the company to the Forresters, but Ridge isn’t able to hear her through the din of his heartbreak.
Fortunately for Ridge, he has Taylor (Rebecca Budig) to help pick up the pieces. Taylor is very familiar with the emotional tug-of-war that has been going on for years between Brooke and Ridge and she’s usually right in the middle of it. Right now it seems like Ridge is living out his second chance with Taylor, but every time Brooke mentions being “his Logan” there’s no mistaking the blank look in his eyes.
So what happens if Brooke manages to follow through on her promise? Will it win Ridge over?
If Brooke can pull it off and return Forrester Creations to Ridge, Eric (John McCook) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), she will have made good on her promise. And if Ridge doesn’t believe her, Zende (Delon De Metz) can vouch for her because she told him all about her plans very early on in the process.
We have to wonder if Ridge, seeing that Brooke wasn’t lying to him, would actually return to her. This is a tough one. Ridge is very happy being with Taylor again, and goodness knows Steffy is thrilled to have her parents back together, but there’s something holding Ridge back. Maybe he knows that he well and truly messed up by running right into Taylor’s arms before giving Brooke a chance to explain. Maybe he’s thinking about Rome as much as she is, remembering their promise to each other.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Despite their history and the fact that they have always made it back to each other, we have to wonder whether Ridge has it in him to leave Taylor — again — for Brooke. But if she does return his company to him as promised, well, we have to believe he’ll at least be thinking about going back to his Logan, whether or not it ultimately pans out.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Unforgotten season 6 episode 2 recap: did Juliet Cooper kill her husband?
The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 10, 2025: Finn agonizes over his secret