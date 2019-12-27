Is BET Plus available on Roku?

Source: Chuck West/CordCutters (Image credit: Chuck West/CordCutters)

Best answer: Yes, it is. BET in November 2019 rolled out a premium streaming option for all its original programming, and it is available on Roku.

What is BET+?

BET+ is home to premium content produced with the intent of courting viewership from the African-American community. At $9.99 a month, BET+ is the premium counterpart to its linear BET channel seen on most cable television packages. On BET+ you'll find some of the most accomplished black creators in the industry producing original content, including Tracy Oliver, Will Packer, and Tyler Perry (who has multiple shows on the app such as The Oval , Sistas , Bruh , and Ruthless ).

What exclusive content does BET+ have?

For its steep asking price, BET+ is banking on a vast library that has more than 1,000 hours of content not just from the BET Network but from sister channels like VH1, Comedy Central, and MTV (all of which are under the Viacom/CBS umbrella of channels). Viewers also can expect a wide selection of movies produced and directed by Tyler Perry, which includes his insanely popular Madea film series along with stage plays, such as Meet the Browns , Daddy's Little Girls , Temptation: Confessions Of A Marriage Counselor , among others.

BET Plus also is the only place you can watch every season of Martin Lawrence's classic '90s sitcom Martin . So, you can get to watching the Playa from the Himalayas, Jerome, the pesky neighbor Shanaynay, or any of the other dozen or so hilarious characters he plays on the show. It's the perfect offering for all Martin Lawrence fans out there.

For the comedy lovers, there is a whole archive of past Comic View seasons on the app to sift through as well.

