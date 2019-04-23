Is CBS All Access available in Canada?

Best answer: Yes, CBS All Access is available for streaming in Canada.

In Canada: CBS All Access (From $5.99 a month CAD)

NOTE: CBS All Access will become Paramount+ sometime in early 2021.

One the United States' greatest exports is available up north

It's not always the case that digital content born in the United States — particularly streaming content of various ilk — is available outside of the United States. But as of April 2018, CBS All Access has had a home in Canada.

You're able to watch CBS All Access in Canada the same way you would in the United States. It's available on a web browser, or streaming platforms like Roku, Apple TV and Android TV, or via Chromecast or AirPlay.

The only real difference? The funny-sounding accents we Americans have. Otherwise you'll get the same stable of shows that we get here in the U.S., including excellent originals like The Twilight Zone , which is exclusive to CBS All Access. (Missing, however, is Star Trek: Discovery . Because lawyers.)

Here's what Marc DeBevoise, President and COO of CBS Interactive, had to say back when the the streaming service expanded to Canada:

"The launch of CBS All Access in Canada is a significant milestone for the service. We've experienced incredible growth domestically and see a great opportunity to bring the service and CBS's renowned programming directly to international audiences across a range of platforms and devices. We look forward to continuing to expand CBS All Access across additional platforms, with even more content, and bringing the service to other markets around the world."

CBS All Access is available starting at $5.99CAD a month.