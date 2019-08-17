Does HDHomerun work with Plex?

Best answer: Yes, you can use HDHomeRun with Plex, as long as you have Plex Pass and Plex Media Server. With these add-ons, you can stream live TV right to your devices.

Double the Fun: HDHomeRun Connect Duo ($79 at Amazon)

Four's Company: HDHomeRun Quatro ($113 at Amazon)

Plex and HDHomeRun make a beautiful couple

If you are already an avid user of Plex, but you're also looking to enjoy some live TV, HDHomeRun is the way for you to go. These two work wonderfully together, allowing you to enjoy live TV on the same software that your movies are stored on. With the added ability of live TV, it seems there isn't anything that you can't access with Plex.

With Plex, you can have access to movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, photos and videos, web shows, news, and now live TV. Make sure that when you get live TV on your device through Plex, you aquire your Plex Pass for $5/mo and Plex Media Server to access it all. This is a great way to insure that you have all of your favorite medias in one central location so you'll never lose them.

What is HDHomeRun?

HDHomeRun is a tuner box that uses over-the-air antenna waves to bring live TV right to your device. With this tuner, you don't have to pay a monthly bill like you do for your cable company, just a one-time price of purchasing the box. You will be able to access live TV channels like NBC and the CBS as well as local channels for your area. Make sure to check out what shows are local and available through the links provided by Silicon Dust .

With HDHomeRun, there are tons of different boxes to choose from that have different features that can benefit you. Whether you're looking for one that's just for you or you need to connect multiple devices, they have many that could be useful in different ways. Make sure to check out the chart they have that shows the differences between tuners to be confident in which one you purchase.

Plex Pass

Plex Pass is a service that you have to purchase in order to be able to stream live TV to your devices and also gives you access to more things within the app. Plex allows you to have a free 30 day trial for their music and podcasts, but for the rest of the app, you will have to commit with the monthly charge.

For $5/mo , you get access to enhanced music and movies, offline shows, and parental controls for any of your kiddos that also enjoy the app. Along with all of the upgrades, you also get deals and early looks that regular Plex users wouldn't have access too. To get live TV and many more advancements, you will have to put money towards the app, which is worth it.

Plex Media Server

Along with Plex Pass, you have to download the Plex Media Server onto the computer you wish to stream live TV on. This is what allows you to stream music, TV shows, movies, and more, so it's essential.

Go to the Plex website Watch the video and select download. Select QNAP for the platform Select download . Open the file and complete installation.

Once the installed, you want to make sure you also have the Plex app on your device or access to the website. Don't forget that you have to download this and purchase the Plex Pass to have access to HDHomeRun on Plex. After that, you are ready to go ahead and enjoy your favorite TV shows.

HDHomeRun Connect Duo The cheaper option



Save a buck or two.



HDHomeRun Connect Duo is the cheaper option out of the variety of boxes that SiliconDust offers. This particular one allows you to connect up to two devices at a time, allowing you to enjoy live TV from your phone and TV simultaneously.



$129.99 View Deal at Walmart