Hulu with Live TV: $45/mo (Free trial, then $45/mo)

Live TV & DVR are BFF

Hulu with Live TV has major appeal to Cord Cutters. It has a sleek, easy-to-use interface and it works well on a ton of devices. Plus it includes access to the popular Hulu on-demand service with the Live TV subscription. When you toss in all of the premium add-ons, like HBO or Showtime, Hulu with Live TV has a huge variety of options. These options equal freedom to do things how you want.

Freedom for those who love live TV often means DVR. A DVR, or digital video recorder, is a device or service that lets users pick programs from live TV stations to record and watch later. Having a DVR means watching the latest Brooklyn Nine-Nine without having to be on your couch at exactly 9 p.m. on a Thursday. DVR also means skipping parts you don't want to see, or rewatching a big moment again and again.

So Hulu has Live TV, and live TV is best with a DVR. Does Hulu Live have a DVR?

Hulu DVR details

Yes, Hulu with Live TV has a Cloud DVR, but there are a few more details you should know.

The Hulu with Live TV Cloud DVR lives in the "My Stuff" area. When you add a show, movie, or live event to "My Stuff", it will automatically be recorded from live TV. If you're into sports, you can add your favorite team to "My Stuff", and the Cloud DVR will record their games.

Hulu with Live TV includes 50 hours of Cloud DVR recordings. If you run out of hours, the Cloud DVR will automatically delete the oldest recordings to make room for new ones. It also will let you know if your DVR is full, so you can manually delete things you don't want anymore if you want.

If 50 hours of DVR is not enough for you, Hulu offers an add-on that bumps that limit way up. You can add the Enhanced Cloud DVR add-on to your Live TV package for an extra $15 a month. This add-on gives you a total of 200 hours of Cloud DVR recording time. It also lets you skip forward through ads on DVR shows. The commercial skipping should really be included in the basic DVR instead of an upgrade, but this is Hulu's policy.