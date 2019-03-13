How to cancel DirecTV Now

One of the best things about cutting the cord is that you're never tied into any service that you don't like. As plans change, channels come and go, and new services arise — you may find that it's time to cancel one and move onto the next. In the case of DirecTV Now, canceling is just a few clicks away. Here's how to do the deed.

Log in to your DirecTV Now account from a computer.

Click the person icon on the top right to go to your account settings page.

From this page, choose Manage My Plan

Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click the Cancel Plan button.

More: The best alternatives to DirecTV Now

From here, you'll choose a reason and confirm that you really want to cancel. Again, you don't need to worry too much because you can always sign up again with no contracts or obligations.

Ain't streaming great?