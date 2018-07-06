How to see which devices are using your Netflix account

So you've got a Netflix account all set up. You've got your own profile, and profiles for everyone else living under your roof. (Or, erm, at least sharing your account.) That's a good move, as it'll help keep your recommendations in order. (And remember that you can always remove items from your viewed list.)

But it's still a good idea to keep an eye on which devices are actually accessing your Netflix account. That's just one of those best practices for all things online.

So how do you do it? How do you keep track of what's actually got access to your Netflix account? It's easy.

Head to Netflix.com/AccountAccess . If you're not logged in already, now will be the time to do so. And … That's it. Look through the list.

The good news is that's pretty easy to do. You'll see the date and time accessed, rough location and IP address, and a rough idea of what device was accessing your account.

The bad news is it's not all that granular. You don't get a network IP of the exact device that was accessing Netflix, nor do you often get much more info than "Computer" or "Smart TV." So if you have concerns or issues, you're going to have to do a little extra sleuthing. Listing "iPad" and "iPhone" narrows it down ever so slightly — it's better than just saying "smartphone" — but we'd still rather see a little more information than not.

There's also no way to revoke access on an individual device if you were to say, lose your phone, or spot someone using your account who shouldn't be.

But you do have the ability to sign out of every device at one time. That's definitely better than nothing.

Here's how to do it: