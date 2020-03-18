How to stream Star Trek: The Original Series

Source: Screenshot (Image credit: Screenshot)

Boldly go: CBS All Access (From $5.99 a month)

Every single episode of the classic Trek

It's sort of hard to overstate the impact that the original Star Trek series — aka Star Trek: The Original Series has had on the past 50-something years of culture. Not just television. Not just film. Not just books. But culture .

And while TOS only lasted three seasons (though this was back in a time in which a season would span more than 10 episodes) over less than three years, there's no mistaking its influence today. Not just in science-fiction, but in countless other genres.

But when was the last time you watched the original Kirk and Spock and Bones and Scott? And, for that matter, where can you watch the original Star Trek in the 21st Century?

The answer turns out to be fairly simple. You can watch every episode of The Original Series — and every episode of every single Star Trek series, for that matter — on CBS All Access.

You've got a couple options here, too. The basic CBS All Access plan is $5.99 a month and comes with limited commercials on most of the shows. But if you bump things up to the $9.99-a-month plan you can watch with fewer commercial interruptions.

And one other improvement over the old days is that Star Trek: The Original Series has been remastered to 1080p resolution. (That's a vast improvement over the 480i resolution used for the original broadcasts.) The audio has been improved as well, moving from a monaural output to Dolby Digital 5.1. So not only will the original Trek look better than it's ever looked, it'll sound better, too. (And if you've never heard a theremin in surround sound, well, get ready.)

CBS All Access is available on pretty much any device you own, including Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, and more.